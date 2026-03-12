Global Ports Increasingly Adopt China-Built Ship-to-Shore Marine Loading Arms as Safety and Efficiency Standards Rise

LIANYUNGANG, JIANGSU, CHINA, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As global maritime logistics becomes more demanding and safety regulations tighten, port operators are re-evaluating the reliability and performance of their fluid transfer infrastructure. In this evolving landscape, the Ship-to-shore marine loading arm supplied from China has gained significant international recognition for combining cost efficiency with robust engineering. Lianyungang Hechang Machinery Co., Ltd., founded in 2009, has emerged as a trusted partner for ports, refineries, and energy terminals seeking advanced loading, unloading, and storage & transportation system solutions across the oil, chemical, gas, and energy sectors.According to industry observers, the rapid growth of global crude oil and LNG trade, combined with increasingly strict environmental and safety standards, is accelerating the modernization of port liquid-handling infrastructure. Many ports are replacing traditional hose-based transfer systems with purpose-engineered marine loading arms that provide greater operational stability, safety protection, and automation capabilities.With full life-cycle service capabilities—from technical consulting and engineering design to equipment manufacturing, inspection and testing, on-site installation guidance, and after-sales maintenance—Hechang has supported more than 2,000 clients worldwide and delivered over 6,000 projects. Its marine loading arms and integrated terminal equipment are now widely used in port infrastructure upgrades and energy terminal expansions.Rising Operational Demands Across Global PortsToday’s major ports face growing pressure to improve throughput while maintaining strict safety and environmental compliance. Several structural trends are reshaping equipment requirements for liquid terminals:Rapid expansion in global crude oil and LNG transportationIncreasing deployment of mega-capacity tanker vesselsStricter international safety and emission standardsHigher labor and maintenance costsAccelerating digitalization and automation of port operationsThese trends have led port operators to adopt advanced loading arm systems designed for high-volume, high-reliability liquid transfer operations.Engineering Reliability Supporting Harsh Marine EnvironmentsMarine loading arms must operate reliably under challenging conditions such as tidal movements, saltwater corrosion, and continuous heavy-duty use. Hechang’s systems are designed with high-strength structural components, precision swivel joint technology, corrosion-resistant materials, and multi-range motion capability to ensure stable performance across demanding marine environments.Industry analysts note that equipment reliability and service support remain key factors in port procurement decisions. With thousands of successful installations worldwide, Hechang’s engineering experience has strengthened confidence among terminal operators and EPC contractors.Lifecycle Value Driving Equipment SelectionBeyond initial investment costs, port operators increasingly evaluate equipment based on long-term lifecycle performance. Hechang’s marine loading arms are engineered to support durable operation, lower maintenance frequency, and optimized energy consumption, helping terminals reduce total cost of ownership across long operating cycles.For high-throughput terminals handling large daily volumes of crude oil, chemicals, or liquefied gases, lifecycle efficiency can generate significant operational savings.Smart Automation Supporting Next-Generation PortsAutomation is becoming a defining feature of modern energy terminals. To support this transition, Hechang integrates intelligent technologies into its loading systems, including automatic alignment mechanisms, fully automated loading solutions, quantitative loading control systems, and flexible pneumatic, electric, or hydraulic drive configurations.These features help reduce manual intervention, improve positioning accuracy, and shorten vessel turnaround time, enabling ports to improve operational efficiency.Certifications Strengthening International TrustQuality assurance remains a critical factor for global infrastructure projects. Hechang operates under internationally recognized management systems, including:ISO9001 Quality Management SystemISO14001 Environmental Management SystemISO45001 Occupational Health and Safety Management SystemThese certifications demonstrate that the company’s engineering, manufacturing, and service processes align with international standards, helping reduce procurement risk for global customers.Expanding Industry EngagementHechang also maintains active participation in major international petroleum and offshore engineering exhibitions, including the China International Petroleum & Petrochemical Technology and Equipment Exhibition (CIPPE), the Beijing International Offshore Engineering Technology & Equipment Exhibition, and the China Sourcing Summit on Petroleum & Chemical Equipment (CSSOPE).Through these events, the company exchanges technical insights with industry partners and continues refining its product solutions based on evolving market requirements.Integrated Solutions for Modern Liquid TerminalsIn addition to marine loading arms, Hechang provides a full range of integrated terminal equipment, including tanker loading arms, automatic loading systems, quantitative loading control systems, quick release hooks, gangways, hose handling systems, steel trestles, and floating pontoons. This integrated approach allows ports and terminals to streamline project implementation while reducing interface complexity across multiple suppliers.Supporting the Future of Global Energy LogisticsAs global energy trade continues to expand and ports pursue higher levels of automation and safety performance, the demand for advanced marine loading technologies is expected to grow steadily.By combining mechanical engineering expertise, intelligent automation, and comprehensive service capabilities, Lianyungang Hechang Machinery Co., Ltd. continues to strengthen its role as a global partner for modern port infrastructure development.For more information about Hechang’s marine loading arm solutions and integrated terminal equipment, visit:

