Organized Cargo Theft Rings Target Detached Trailers; New Security Technology to Be Demonstrated at MATS 2026

Organized cargo theft rings increasingly target detached trailers; new landing gear security technology will be demonstrated at MATS 2026.

Organized cargo theft rings are targeting detached trailers because they are easy to move. Securing the landing gear creates a physical barrier that can stop theft before it begins.” — Ratan Baid, CEO, Trinetra Guard

COSTA MESA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organized cargo theft rings are increasingly targeting detached trailers across North America, exploiting vulnerabilities at drop yards, distribution centers, and staging areas. Industry experts say these thefts often occur within minutes and can result in the loss of entire trailer loads of high-value freight.At the upcoming Mid-America Trucking Show (MATS 2026), Trinetra Guard CEO Ratan Baid will present new technology designed to address this growing security challenge during a ProTalk session scheduled for Friday, March 27 at 10:10 AM at the East Hall – ProTalks Stage.The session will examine how organized cargo theft operations are evolving and introduce a new approach to trailer protection using hardened landing gear security and intelligent monitoring systems.________________________________________A Shift Toward Organized Cargo TheftCargo theft has become increasingly sophisticated. Rather than random opportunistic incidents, many theft operations now involve coordinated groups using surveillance, fraudulent pickup tactics, and rapid cargo redistribution.Detached trailers are particularly vulnerable. When tractors disconnect during drop-and-hook operations, trailers may remain parked for hours or even days before the next pickup.During that time, organized theft crews may:• Identify unattended trailers• Hook up tractors to remove them• Move cargo to secondary locations• Transfer freight to other trailersBy the time the theft is discovered, the cargo may already be dispersed.“Detached trailers have become one of the most attractive targets for organized cargo theft,” said Ratan Baid, CEO of Trinetra Guard. “Once a trailer disappears from a yard, recovery becomes significantly more difficult.”________________________________________Hardening the Trailer’s Most Critical ComponentThe ProTalk presentation will introduce the EM6000Auto , a trailer security system designed to secure and monitor trailers at the landing gear level.Unlike traditional tracking devices that may be concealed or easily disabled, the system is visibly mounted and integrated into the trailer’s landing gear structure.This hardened installation creates a physical deterrent.Removal would require heavy-duty cutting equipment and significant time — conditions that increase exposure risk for criminals attempting to steal a trailer.Key security features include:• Landing gear–integrated hardened security device• Automatic landing gear lock to prevent unauthorized movement• Secure driver authentication via mobile app, RFID, OTP keypad, or remote portal• Real-time trailer movement alerts• Geofence monitoring• Tamper detection alertsThese capabilities allow fleet managers to identify suspicious activity earlier and respond before cargo is lost.________________________________________Why Detached Trailers Are the Weakest LinkMany fleets operate using drop-and-hook logistics models, where trailers are staged in yards waiting for tractors to arrive for pickup.While efficient, this model creates windows of vulnerability.Security professionals note that once a trailer is connected to a tractor and driven away, the theft may go unnoticed until much later.By integrating security directly at the landing gear, technology such as the EM6000Auto aims to prevent unauthorized trailer movement before a theft can occur.________________________________________Added Operational Benefit: Driver SafetyIn addition to cargo protection, the system incorporates automatic landing gear lift functionality, eliminating the need for drivers to manually crank landing gear during trailer coupling.Manual cranking can contribute to repetitive strain injuries including shoulder and back strain.Automated lift functionality reduces physical strain on drivers while also improving coupling efficiency.________________________________________Demonstration at MATS 2026The Mid-America Trucking Show is one of the largest trucking industry gatherings in North America, bringing together fleet operators, owner-operators, safety managers, insurers, and logistics technology providers.During the ProTalk session, attendees will see demonstrations of:• Landing gear security lock engagement• Unauthorized trailer movement alerts• Tamper detection notifications• Automatic landing gear lift operationThe presentation will focus on how layered security technologies can help fleets reduce cargo theft exposure while improving driver safety.Fleet executives, security professionals, and insurance risk managers attending MATS are encouraged to attend.________________________________________Event DetailsEvent: Mid-America Trucking Show📍 East Hall – ProTalks Stage📅 Friday, March 27, 2026⏰ 10:10 AMProduct information and video:Private demonstrations and meetings may also be scheduled during the show.________________________________________About Trinetra GuardFounded in 2014, ELD Mandate develops fleet technology solutions focused on compliance, safety, and security. Through its Trinetra Guard division, the company develops trailer protection technologies designed to address cargo theft risks while improving operational efficiency and driver safety.For more information:

