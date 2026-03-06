Avara Hosts Dallas Influencer Luncheon and Tea to Celebrate the Launch of Their New 2026 Spring Collection

Influencers Pictured: @dandrasimmons, @emily_wickard, @kameronwestcott

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Avara , the Dallas-based women’s clothing brand founded by CEO Emily Wickard, celebrated the launch of its Spring Collection with an exclusive influencer luncheon and tea event at the historic Rosewood Mansion on Turtle Creek. The gathering brought together fashion and lifestyle creators for an intimate, interactive experience, highlighting the season’s collection while creating a lively, community-driven atmosphere among Dallas’ top style voices.Attendees enjoyed a variety of moments curated to showcase the collection. Personalized color analysis by Tatum Mae offered styling insights, while a bouquet bar led by Le Bloom allowed influencers to craft their own spring-inspired arrangements. A selection of teas, coffees, and caviar complemented the experience, creating a celebratory afternoon filled with style and inspiration.“We were so happy to host this celebration and share the joy of spring and our new collection with so many friendly faces,” said Wickard. “Seeing everyone discover their season, enjoy the bouquets, and explore the collection made it such a special afternoon. Moments like these are what make our work feel truly rewarding.”Avara’s Spring Collection features effortless silhouettes, seasonal color stories, and versatile statement pieces designed for real plans and real days. From social gatherings and holiday events to casual weekends and special occasions, each piece was created to feel special and inspire confidence, reflecting the brand’s continued commitment to fashion that is both beautiful and wearable.To shop the Spring Collection and explore more, visit shopavara.com — where every piece is made for women who live life beautifully, every day.ABOUT AVARA:Founded in 2018 by Emily Wickard, Avara provides curated, high-quality clothing at a desirable price point while offering a unique shopping experience. Today, Avara continues to grow as a go-to fashion brand for women seeking confidence and support through both their wardrobe and shopping journey. The brand has cultivated a strong community of Avaraistas — women who share, support, and celebrate their love for fashion.Avara focuses on its online store and digital strategy by collaborating with fashion and lifestyle influencers to extend its reach and strengthen the Avaraista community. In addition, Avara stays true to the in-person shopping experience at its flagship Dallas location at 4329 W. Lovers Lane.

Avara Spring Collection 2026

