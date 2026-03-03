Former Assistant Superintendent and Former IT Director of Patterson Joint Unified School District Sentenced to Prison for Stealing Approximately $1.5 Million in Embezzlement Scheme

Jeffrey Menge, 45, of Copperopolis, and Eric Drabert, 46, of Modesto, were sentenced today to 30 months and 18 months in prison, respectively for theft concerning programs receiving federal funds.

