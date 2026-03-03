Three Southeast fishermen charged with intentionally sinking fishing boats in Alaskan waters

JUNEAU, Alaska – Three Southeast Alaska fishermen were charged through separate criminal information filings last month with allegedly intentionally sinking their respective fishing boats in waters near Sitka and Petersburg, Alaska. Federal law prohibits the deliberate sinking of a vessel that obstructs navigable waters.

