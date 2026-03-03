Tucson Man Who Shot at Border Patrol Helicopter Indicted for Attempted Murder of a Federal Officer

TUCSON, Ariz. – Last week, a federal grand jury in Tucson returned a five-count indictment against Patrick Gary Schlegel, 34, of Tucson, Arizona, for Transportation of Illegal Aliens for Profit, Possession of a Firearm by a Prohibited Person, Assault on a Federal Officer, and Attempted Murder of a Federal Officer.

