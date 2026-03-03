Federal Jury Finds Former San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Guilty in Fatal Shooting of Unarmed Fleeing Arrestee

SAN DIEGO – A federal jury today convicted former San Diego County Sheriff’s Deputy Aaron Richard Russell in the fatal shooting of a 36-year-old unarmed man who was shot four times from behind while running away from authorities. Following a two-week trial and less than seven hours of deliberation, the jury found that Russell violated the civil rights of the victim in taking his life by shooting him in the back as he ran away. He was convicted on both counts filed against him - Deprivation of Rights Under Color of Law and Use and Discharge of a Firearm During and In Relation to a Crime of Violence

