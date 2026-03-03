Takeshi Ebisawa Sentenced To 20 Years In Prison For Conspiring To Traffic Nuclear Materials, Narcotics, And Firearms

United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Jay Clayton, Administrator of the Drug Enforcement Administration (“DEA”), Terrance Cole, and Assistant Attorney General for National Security, John A. Eisenberg, announced today that TAKESHI EBISAWA, a Japanese national, was sentenced today to 20 years in prison by U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon for his participation in a conspiracy to traffic nuclear materials, including uranium and weapons-grade plutonium, from Burma to other countries, as well as his participation in international narcotics trafficking, weapons, and money laundering crimes.

