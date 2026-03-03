Premier Lantz outlines the priorities for his new government

CANADA, March 3 - Hon. Rob Lantz, Premier of Prince Edward Island, has issued a mandate letter to Cabinet, outlining the shared priorities and expectations that will guide the work of his new government.

The letter sets clear direction for ministers and reinforces a disciplined, collaborative approach to delivering results for Islanders.

“As a new government, we have a responsibility to be focused and deliberate in the work ahead. Islanders expect action. They expect accountability. And we will manage government finances carefully while delivering the services people depend on.” — Premier Lantz

The mandate letter establishes collective priorities for Cabinet, including:

Strengthening energy security and ensuring long-term reliability

Improving transparency and oversight in land ownership and management

Expanding access to primary care and supporting healthcare workers

Addressing affordability pressures facing Island families and seniors

Ensuring responsible and sustainable decision-making across government

Premier Lantz has indicated that his new government will come forward with a focused plan which will be outlined in the Speech from the Throne in the spring session of the Legislature.

“These priorities belong to all of us,” said Premier Lantz. “Ministers will respond with clear plans to advance this work within their portfolios.”

