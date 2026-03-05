Celebrating 35+ Years of Culinary Excellence, Culture, and Service to the Burnaby Community

Building community with a service-first approach

Taste of Splendour Brings Community, Culture & Culinary Excellence to Every Table

We want every customer to feel seen, looked after, and delighted by what we serve” — Suresh Chakma

BURNABY, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Community-centred and service-driven, Taste of Splendour Cafe & Catering invites diners and event hosts alike to experience food that feels like a warm hug and genuine hospitality. 35 years of culinary passion and service, Suresh Chakma continues a legacy of serving the community with excellence. Taste of Splendour continues to earn top praise from customers and glowing reviews, a testament to the love people feel for their food and service.At the heart of Taste of Splendour’s philosophy is a deep commitment to service first. Whether guests visit for daily lunch or order a catering spread for a special occasion, every plate is prepared with intention, care, and community in mind. From buffet‑style events to fully custom catering solutions, the goal is always the same — to make each experience as stress‑free and seamless as possible.“We want every customer to feel seen, looked after, and delighted by what we serve” says owner Suresh Chakma. This ethos - a commitment to nourishment, connection, and warmth — comes through in every dish and every interaction.Across their café and business catering options, Taste of Splendour delivers menu variety that satisfies a wide range of tastes — from handcrafted sandwiches and breakfast options to curated platters for events of all sizes. 35 years later, the Burnaby community still chooses the signature Butter Chicken dish and Panini Sandwich with House Chips as a staple for office lunch deliveries.“More than just food, Taste of Splendour stands for culture, community connection, and being always in the mode of service” emphasizes Suresh Chakma. “It is a place where customers feel known, valued, and eager to return” perfectly reflecting Suresh's unique brand building philosophy; community first.About Taste of Splendour Cafe & Catering:Taste of Splendour has long been a destination for exceptional food and catering services in Burnaby, BC. Known for its warm hospitality, memorable flavours, and community focus, the company offers everything from everyday meals to full‑scale event catering with an emphasis on quality, customization, and customer satisfaction.Visit Taste of Splendour:105-4299 Canada Way. Burnaby. BC. V5G 1H3

