March 02, 2026

Return of daylight saving time is opportunity to test smoke and carbon monoxide alarms, review home fire escape plans Working smoke alarms reduce risk of dying in a fire by one-half

As Missourians prepare to “spring forward” for the return to daylight saving time on Sunday, March 8, State Fire Marshal Tim Bean reminds them to use the time change as a reminder to check smoke and carbon monoxide alarms and home fire safety plans.

Daylight Saving Time begins at 2 a.m. Sunday, March 8, when clocks move forward one hour.

“Changing your clocks is a perfect reminder to make sure your smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms are working properly,” State Fire Marshal Bean said. “Working alarms cut the risk of dying in a home fire by one-half. Similarly, spend a few minutes reviewing fire escape plans with all members of the family. As we renovate our homes and children grow up, it’s important to make sure our plans are up to date – and make sure they include an outdoor meeting place.”

Home fires remain one of the leading causes of preventable injury and death in the United States. Working smoke alarms provide early warning, giving families critical time to escape safely. It's essential that all family members can react quickly and get out because about one-half of home fire deaths occur between 11 p.m. and 7 a.m., when most people are asleep. Each family member, including children, should know two escape routes from every room in their residence. It’s important that homes have carbon monoxide alarms in addition to smoke alarms. Carbon monoxide (CO) is an odorless, tasteless, invisible gas that results from the incomplete combustion of fossil fuels, which can be deadly if undetected.

Smoke Alarms

Install alarms inside and outside sleeping areas and on every level of the home.

Test all smoke alarms monthly.

Replace batteries at least once a year unless you have sealed 10-year battery units.

Replace smoke alarms every 10 years.

CO Alarms

Install CO alarms outside sleeping areas and near fuel-burning appliances.

Test monthly.

Replace units according to manufacturer guidelines (typically every 5–7 years).

Lithium-ion batteries are increasingly a source of fires nationwide. They are used in e-bikes, scooters, power tools, and other devices.

Lithium-Ion Batteries

Only use manufacturer-approved chargers.

Do not charge devices overnight or unattended.

Avoid charging near exits or combustible materials.

Replace damaged or overheating batteries immediately.

For more information, call 573-751-5432 or e-mail mike.oconnell@dps.mo.gov