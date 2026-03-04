Serenity Signature Health Expands Skilled Nursing Services to Support Seniors Aging at Home

Serenity Signature Health is representing skilled nursing and compassionate in home care services in Bolingbrook Illinois serving Cook Will and DuPage Counties. Healthcare worker reviewing care plan with senior woman during in home skilled nursing visit in Bolingbrook Illinois. Home health nurse reviewing medical information with senior patient during in home skilled nursing visit in Bolingbrook Illinois.

Home health agency in Bolingbrook expands skilled nursing services to support seniors across Cook Will and DuPage Counties.

We are committed to helping seniors receive safe professional medical care in the comfort and dignity of their own homes.” — Robbinn Camper, Patient Care Director

BOLINGBROOK, IL, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Serenity Signature Health , a trusted provider of compassionate in home healthcare services, today announced the expansion of its skilled nursing services to better support seniors who wish to age safely and independently in the comfort of their own homes.As more families throughout Cook Will and DuPage Counties seek alternatives to long term care facilities, the demand for professional medical support delivered at home continues to grow. Serenity Signature Health’s expanded skilled nursing program is designed to meet that need by providing clinical care, medication management, chronic disease monitoring, and post hospital recovery support under the supervision of licensed nurses.“Our mission has always been to deliver care that combines clinical excellence with compassion,” said Robbinn Camper, Patient Care Director at Serenity Signature Health. “By expanding our skilled nursing services, we are helping families feel confident that their loved ones can receive high quality medical care without leaving the place they feel safest, their home.”The expanded skilled nursing services include:Comprehensive patient assessmentsMedication administration and monitoringWound care managementChronic condition management including diabetes heart conditions and respiratory illnessesPost surgical and post hospitalization recovery supportCoordination with physicians and healthcare providersAging at home has been shown to improve emotional wellbeing reduce stress and promote faster recovery compared to institutional settings. Serenity Signature Health’s clinical team works closely with families and physicians to create individualized care plans that prioritize safety dignity and quality of life.For families navigating complex medical needs, the transition from hospital to home can be overwhelming. Serenity Signature Health’s skilled nursing team provides structured transitional care designed to reduce hospital readmissions and ensure patients remain stable throughout their recovery journey.The expansion also reflects the agency’s continued investment in recruiting highly qualified registered nurses and licensed practical nurses trained to deliver advanced medical care in home environments.“Our goal is not just to provide care but to become a trusted partner for families across our community,” added Camper. “We understand that inviting a nurse into your home is a personal decision. We take that responsibility seriously and strive to deliver care that feels both professional and deeply human.”Serenity Signature Health proudly serves seniors and families throughout Cook County Will County and DuPage County, offering a full spectrum of home health services including skilled nursing personal care assistance therapy services and chronic disease management.Families interested in learning more about Serenity Signature Health’s expanded skilled nursing services can visit the company’s website or contact their care coordination team directly.About Serenity Signature HealthSerenity Signature Health is a professional home health agency based in Bolingbrook Illinois dedicated to providing high quality compassionate in home care services for seniors and individuals recovering from illness or surgery. The agency’s mission is to support independence improve quality of life and deliver personalized healthcare solutions tailored to each patient’s needs.

