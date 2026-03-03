Councilmember Evan Glass Leads Full Council to Introduce the ICE Out Act

MARYLAND, March 3 - For Immediate Release: Tuesday, March 3, 2026

From the Office of Councilmember Evan Glass

Legislation will prohibit private ICE detention centers from being built in Montgomery County

Montgomery County Councilmember Evan Glass and the full Council today introduced the “ICE Out Act,” a bill to prohibit privately owned immigration detention facilities in Montgomery County.

“This legislation sends a clear message: We want ICE out of Montgomery County. Our immigrant neighbors are living in fear. We want to keep Montgomery County a safe place for everybody,” said Councilmember Glass. “Neighboring jurisdictions have been forced to react to ICE detention center proposals by acting quickly. Montgomery County will not wait.”

“Across the country, the Trump Administration has spent billions of dollars to develop large‑scale detention facilities operated by private companies with the mission of incarcerating people without due process. These facilities raise concerns about transparency, accountability and basic human rights,” said Council President Natali Fani-González. “This legislation draws a bright line: the values of our County cannot coexist with facilities that undermine due process, public trust and humane treatment.”

The legislation is a proactive step to limit the ability of ICE to open a privately owned detention facility in Montgomery County. Just 52 miles from Rockville, ICE purchased a warehouse in Hagerstown with plans to convert it to an immigrant detention facility.

Bill 13-26 would define “immigrant detention facility” in the County code and block the Department of Permitting Services from issuing building permits and use & occupancy permits for privately owned immigrant detention facilities.

The measure is co-led by the full Council. View a copy of the bill here.

