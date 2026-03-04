Team Gillman Automotive Announces The Team Gillman Mega Meet 2K26

Three Team Gillman Locations announce Houston’s biggest car meet ever, the Team Gillman Mega Meet 2K26, taking place March 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m.

HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Team Gillman Acura, Team Gillman Mazda, and Team Gillman Subaru North are proud to announce Houston’s biggest car meet ever, the Team Gillman Mega Meet 2K26, taking place March 14 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at 18018 North Freeway, Houston, TX 77090.Created for automotive enthusiasts across the region, Mega Meet 2K26 will showcase an impressive lineup of Subaru, Mazda, Acura, exotic vehicles, and more. In partnership with THE CAR MEET NETWORK, the event will unite the car community for a high-energy day of connection, horsepower, and celebration.Guests can enjoy live music, food trucks, vendors, trophy awards, and a live broadcast with In Wheel Time. Attendees are encouraged to register their vehicles to display or simply come out and enjoy the experience with friends and family. The location also features an on-site dog park, making it a true community event for everyone.A major highlight of the day will be a raffle where six attendees will win the opportunity to purchase a vehicle for $1,000 plus TTLD. No purchase is necessary to enter. Participants must be 18 years or older, possess a valid driver’s license, and be present at the time of the drawing to win.Registration activity is already strong, with participants signing up from Texas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma, building momentum for what is expected to be a record-breaking turnout.“We were excited from day one to create something spectacular for our community,” said Ray Lee, General Manager of Team Gillman Subaru North. “With the incredible support from local car clubs, customers, the community, and enthusiasts across multiple states, this event has grown beyond what we imagined. This will be the biggest and best car meet Houston has ever seen.”Proudly serving the community since 1938, Team Gillman continues to deliver exceptional experiences both inside and outside the showroom.Admission, raffle entry, and vehicle registration are free.

