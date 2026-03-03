Get your early-season fishing fix at Hagerman WMA

Before the fishing opener, hatchery crews stocked roughly 4,000 rainbow trout, including the area’s legendary “banana trout” — a yellow-colored rainbow trout variant that’s eye-catching, fun to fish for, and, despite some reports, does not taste like bananas.

As spring progresses and the weather warms, hatchery crews supply a steady supply of trout, and the fish become more active, offering plenty of chances to reel in fish throughout the season. In addition to trout, many ponds support warmwater species such as bass and bluegill, providing variety for anglers who enjoy targeting different kinds of fish.

The wildlife management area and nearby rivers, creeks and states parks make this a great day trip or weekend destination to fish, watch wildlife, and see a unique part of Idaho.

To learn more, check out Idaho Fish and Game’s Fishing Planner to, well, plan your next fishing outing this spring.