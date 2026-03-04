Sol Endocrinology Highlights Why the Teen Years Are Especially Challenging for Type 1 Diabetes Care in Dallas Families

Supporting emotional well being is just as important as adjusting insulin doses.” — Dr. Erin Roe

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Sol Endocrinology is bringing attention to one of the most vulnerable stages in type 1 diabetes management: adolescence. As families across the Dallas area navigate the teenage years, many notice that blood sugar control becomes more difficult, even when their teen is trying hard to stay on track.According to Dr. Roe, this pattern is common and expected. The combination of hormonal shifts, increasing independence, athletics and independent food choices, emotional stress, variable sleep, and the transition toward adult medical care creates a perfect storm that can disrupt even previously stable diabetes routines.Puberty Changes How Insulin WorksDuring adolescence, managing type 1 diabetes becomes much harder because teenagers' bodies naturally resist insulin more (making blood sugar harder to control), and at the same time, teens are navigating emerging independence from their parents while also wanting to fit in with their friends.Think of it like trying to ride a bike uphill while also learning to steer without training wheels—the hill (puberty) makes everything physically harder, and learning independence means they're doing more on their own when the task is actually getting tougher.Teenagers often feel embarrassed about checking their blood sugar or taking insulin in front of friends, so they might skip important diabetes care tasks to avoid standing out.Plus, adolescence brings about growth spurts and hormone changes that make their blood sugar swing wildly, requiring constant attention and adjustments that can feel overwhelming when they're also dealing with school, activities, and social pressures.All of this together means that even teens who care about their health can struggle to keep their diabetes under control during these years.Independence Develops GraduallyThe teen years naturally bring greater independence, autonomy and responsibility. Dr. Roe works with adolescents and their parents to begin the transition of self-management skills so that teens can begin to manage insulin dosing, glucose monitoring, prescription refills, and appointment scheduling in a gradual manner so that the transition to college and independent living is smoother.For teenagers living at home, it is important to learn the skills of planning ahead, organizing supplies, and problem solving under stress when diabetes challenges, such as illness or forgotten refills occur.Social and Emotional Pressures Add ComplexityFitting in is a major priority during adolescence. Teens may avoid checking blood sugars or administering insulin in front of peers. School activities, sports, and social events can disrupt routines.Additionally, body image concerns and emotional stress can affect diabetes management. National data shows that teens with type 1 diabetes have higher rates of anxiety, depression, and diabetes related distress compared to their peers.“Mental health directly affects blood sugar control,” Sol Endocrinology notes. “Supporting emotional well being is just as important as adjusting insulin doses.”The Transition to Adult Care Is a Critical Risk PointThe move from pediatric to adult endocrinology is one of the highest risk periods for young people with type 1 diabetes.Pediatric practices typically offer structured follow up and close parental involvement, while adult medical offices expect patients to independently schedule visits, manage insurance, and coordinate prescriptions.Without early preparation, many young adults experience gaps in care that can lead to worsening glycemic control.A Structured, Relationship Based ApproachAs a Dallas-based endocrine practice, Dr. Roe and the staff of Sol Endocrinology incorporate transition planning and direct support into its care model for young adults navigating this transition.Key elements include:Early preparation for adult care responsibilitiesFlexibility for scheduling around school commitments, college breaks, study abroad, exams and extracurricular events- Longer visits focused on education and confidence building- Texting as a primary mode of communication so that afterhours questions and problems can be dealt with quickly and directly in a manner comfortable for a teenager.- Direct access to the physician and medical staff so that pharmacy authorizations and refills can be promptly completed- Frequent insulin adjustments during periods of rapid hormonal change- Support for both teens and parents as roles gradually shiftBy prioritizing access, communication, and proactive planning, Sol Endocrinology aims to reduce the common drop off in care that occurs during the teen and young adult years.Helping Dallas Teens Build Lifelong SkillsNavigating Type 1 diabetes during adolescence is not about perfection. It is about equipping teens with the knowledge, confidence, and systems they need to manage type 1 diabetes for life.“When families understand that hormonal changes, emotional development, and healthcare transitions are happening all at once, it reduces blame and increases collaboration,” Dr. Roe explains. “With the right structure and support, teens can successfully carry healthy habits into adulthood.”For more information about adolescent diabetes care or to schedule a consultation with Dr. Roe at Sol Endocrinology in Dallas, Texas, individuals can contact the office directly.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.