Power Solutions Launches ProSolarRepair.com to Manage Orphaned Solar Warranties on Long Island

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One of Long Island’s top-rated solar companies now offers solar repair and service for every solar array in Suffolk and Nassau County.

We saw an influx of calls from Long Island homeowners who felt abandoned by the solar industry. Pro Solar Repair is for families and businesses who have been left behind.” — Joe Milillo

RONKONKOMA, NY, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Renewable energy leader, Power Solutions , today launched ProSolarRepair.com on Long Island. This service arm addresses the growing crisis of orphaned solar installations. With an expanded team and fleet, updated diagnostic software, and a commitment to honoring manufacturer warranties regardless of the installer, ProSolarRepair.com arrives as Long Island’s definitive solution for residential and commercial solar repair and maintenance.KEY TAKEAWAYS: SOLVING THE SOLAR MAINTENANCE GAP• The Problem: Homeowners are left with orphaned systems when their original installers exit the market and fail to honor labor warranties.• The Solution: ProSolarRepair.com services all solar brands and configurations, not just those installed by Power Solutions.• Warranty Support: An extended team specializes in fulfilling manufacturer warranties for customers whose original contractors are no longer active.• 24/7 Live Monitoring: Automated monitoring, proprietary software, and a new fleet of service vehicles ensure the industry’s fastest response times.• Service Contracts: ProSolarRepair.com offers service contracts to streamline solar panel maintenance and repairs throughout the estimated 25+ year lifetime of solar panels.Meeting the Solar Panel Repair and Maintenance Needs of Orphaned AccountsMillions of solar panels are aging as early-stage solar companies exit the market. Homeowners with orphaned accounts struggle to find repair and warranty support for inverters and degraded panels. ProSolarRepair.com maintains orphaned systems.“We saw an influx of calls from Long Island homeowners who felt abandoned by the industry,” said a representative at Power Solutions. “ProSolarRepair.com is for families and businesses who have been left behind. With a larger team and specialized maintenance fleet, we will ensure that existing solar panels in Suffolk and Nassau County stay productive.”An Inclusive Service Model to Service All Solar Accounts on Long IslandProSolarRepair.com offers specialized support for any solar system. This is vital for customers with manufacturer warranties who feel unable to claim them without the original installer. By acting as a technical bridge between homeowner and manufacturer, handling paperwork and complex technical requirements, the company ensures that parts are replaced under warranty, saving customers thousands of dollars in out-of-pocket expenses.24/7 Monitoring with Next-Gen Response TimesTo support the launch, ProSolarRepair.com has invested in a modernized fleet and logistics platform. New software integrates with existing solar arrays for 24/7 monitoring, flagging efficiency drops and inverter failures before a homeowner notices a change. When faults are detected, the service fleet is dispatched with predictive inventory to reduce the risk of return visits.LONG ISLAND SOLAR REPAIR FAQQ: What is an Orphaned Solar System?A: An orphaned solar system is one installed by a company that has since gone out of business and no longer offers warranty support. ProSolarRepair.com can manage these cases to provide ongoing maintenance and warranty support.Q: Does ProSolarRepair.com Service Systems Installed by Other Companies?A: Yes, ProSolarRepair.com offers service, diagnostic, and repair work for any solar panel array, regardless of the original installer or brand of equipment. Now, every solar home or business on Long Island can enjoy the same exceptional service previously exclusive to Power Solutions customers.Q: Can I Claim a Solar Panel Manufacturer Warranty if My Installer Is Out of Business?A: Generally, yes. Solar panel, battery, and inverter warranties are independent of the installer. ProSolarRepair.com technicians are certified to handle claims and perform labor to replace faulty components under warranty. The team will advocate for your warranty entitlements.About ProSolarRepair.comProSolarRepair.com is a new solar repair and maintenance division of Power Solutions, owner of Long Island Power Solutions and New York Power Solutions, one of Long Island’s oldest and highest-rated solar energy contractors. The company is committed to maximizing the lifespan of renewable energy investments. It offers diagnostic, repair, maintenance, and 24/7 monitoring solutions for residential and commercial solar arrays on Long Island.ContactProSolarRepair.comPhone: 631-710-7720Address: 2060 Ocean Ave, Ronkonkoma, NY 11779Web: https://prosolarrepair.com/

All About Long Island Power Solutions - Owner and Operator of Pro Solar Repair

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