Drag Icon Buff Faye Launches Nationwide Search for 'Queens of Cream' Drag Entertainers

National casting call invites drag performers to become brand ambassadors and certified party hostesses for a growing drag entertainment network

Drag has evolved far beyond the stage. Today’s drag entertainers are hosts, comedians, performers, and community builders. We’re creating a platform where that talent can thrive.” — Buff Faye (aka Shane Windmeyer)

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- National drag entertainer, event producer, and LGBTQ+ influencer Buff Faye has announced a nationwide casting call for drag entertainers to join the new “Queens of Cream Party Squad,” an interactive entertainment initiative expanding through the national booking platform HireDragQueens.com The call for performers invites dynamic drag entertainers from across the United States to apply to become certified drag party hostesses and official brand ambassadors for the sex-positive dessert company Sugar Wood, while participating in a growing national network of drag-hosted party experiences.Applications are now open at TheQueensofCream.com The initiative supports the growing demand for interactive drag entertainment experiences at bachelorette parties, birthdays, sorority events, corporate parties, fundraisers, and girls’ nights out, combining drag performance, hosting, and playful cookie-decorating activities into an immersive cabaret-style party format.“This is about professionalizing the party space -- adding something truly unique,” said Buff Faye. “Through HireDragQueens.com, we’re building a coast-to-coast network of trained drag hosts who can command a room, engage guests, and turn a cookie decorating class into a full-blown cabaret experience.”Drag Entertainment Meets Interactive Party ExperiencesThe Queens of Cream Party Squad expands the reach of HireDragQueens.com, a national platform connecting clients with high-energy drag entertainers for private events and celebrations.Selected performers will receive opportunities to:• Become official Sugar Wood brand ambassadors• Earn commission on nationwide cookie sales• Train as certified drag party hostesses• Host bachelorettes, birthdays, sorority parties, corporate events, and charity fundraisers• Lead games, guide decorating experiences, and deliver interactive entertainment• Gain national visibility through the HireDragQueens.com booking network• Access exclusive partnerships and expanded earning opportunities“Drag has evolved far beyond the stage,” says Buff Faye. “Today’s drag entertainers are hosts, comedians, performers, and community builders. We’re creating a platform where that talent can thrive.”The program reflects the growing popularity of drag-hosted experiences that combine performance, humor, and audience participation.Who They’re Looking ForThe Queens of Cream initiative seeks performers who can transform a party into an unforgettable experience.Ideal candidates include drag entertainers who:• Command a room with confident hosting skills• Turn cookie decorating into interactive cabaret• Bring high energy, humor, and quick wit• Show professionalism, reliability, and organization• Create inclusive, joyful environments for guests• Deliver memorable experiences that keep guests laughing and engagedApplications are currently open to entertainers nationwide ready to step into the frosting spotlight.APPLY NOW: TheQueensofCream.com_____________________________________________________________About the Drag Queen Naughty Cookie Decorating PartyThe Drag Queen Naughty Cookie Decorating Party is a signature experience created by Buff Faye that blends drag entertainment with playful DIY cookie decorating.Guests frost, decorate, laugh, and celebrate alongside a fierce Drag Queen of Cream, using Sugar Wood’s cheeky cookie kits while participating in games, hosting segments, and interactive cabaret-style entertainment.Perfect for:• Bachelorette parties• Birthday celebrations• Girls’ nights out• Sorority events• Corporate parties• Fundraisers and private eventsLearn more at HireDragQueens.com._____________________________________________________________About Sugar WoodSugar Wood is an inclusive, sex-positive dessert brand based in New York City known for creating playful, conversation-starting sweets shipped nationwide. With cheeky designs and bold humor, Sugar Wood’s treats are designed to spark laughter and celebration.Fun. Flirty. Fearlessly sweet.Learn more at SugarWood.us._____________________________________________________________About HireDragQueens.comHireDragQueens.com, part of the All Buff Events network, connects clients nationwide with professional drag entertainers for unforgettable experiences including drag brunches, private parties, corporate events, bachelorette parties, and interactive entertainment experiences.Owned and operated by drag icon Buff Faye, the platform celebrates queer visibility, body positivity, and drag artistry, creating inclusive spaces where drag thrives as both entertainment and empowerment.Since 2009, Buff Faye’s productions have delivered high-energy drag entertainment experiences across the Carolinas and beyond.Learn more at HireDragQueens.com._____________________________________________________________About Buff FayeBuff Faye (Shane Windmeyer) is a nationally recognized drag entertainer, event producer, LGBTQ+ advocate, and celebrity host based in Charlotte, North Carolina. Known for her iconic drag brunches, award-winning performances, and community activism, Buff Faye uses drag to entertain, uplift, and inspire audiences across the country.She proudly reigns with heart, humor, and high heels.Learn more at AllBuff.com

