K9 University Chicago CEO Mariya Sergeeva Named One of the Top 5 Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2026

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- K9 University Chicago, one of the city's largest and most trusted dog care facilities, is proud to announce that CEO Mariya Sergeeva has been named one of the Top 5 Entrepreneurs to Watch in 2026 by Entrepreneurs Herald. The feature recognizes Sergeeva alongside a select group of founders who, in the publication's words, are "not just chasing growth" but "building businesses that reflect who they are, what they value, and the kind of impact they want to leave behind."The recognition places Sergeeva among entrepreneurs who are reshaping their industries through intentional leadership, personal mission, and long-term vision—a description that fits her work at K9U precisely.A Mission Rooted in EmpathyK9 University Chicago was founded on the principle of welcoming dogs that others turned away. Sergeeva, who draws on her own experience raising a challenging dog, has led the facility with deep understanding of the frustration owners face when traditional daycares say their pet doesn't fit. That personal connection drives everything at K9U—from its "All Dogs Welcome" philosophy to its team of 40 staff members trained in behavioral science and enrichment-based care.Today, K9U serves more than 14,000 Chicago families with a comprehensive suite of services including structured daycare, overnight boarding, private and group training, board & train programs, and grooming. The facility has earned a 4.6-star average across 600+ reviews, with more than 150 staff members praised by name for their expertise, patience, and genuine care."Mariya's vision is simple: continual improvement in inclusive, behavioral-first dog care that transforms lives, four paws at a time," the Entrepreneurs Herald feature noted.The "Perfect Tired Dog" EffectAt the heart of K9U's approach is what clients consistently describe as the "perfect tired dog" effect—pets who return home calmer, more focused, and genuinely fulfilled after a day of structured enrichment, small-group socialization, and expert staff engagement. It's an outcome that sets K9U apart in a competitive urban pet care market and one that Sergeeva has worked to systematize and scale across every service the facility offers.Unlike traditional kennels or free-play daycares, K9U's behavior-first model is built to support dogs with anxiety, reactivity, and special needs—the very dogs most facilities decline. The result is a loyal community of clients who often describe K9U as not just a care provider, but a partner in their dog's development and their own peace of mind.Recognition That Reflects a Decade of WorkSince taking the helm at K9U, Sergeeva has grown the facility's reach, team, and reputation into one of Chicago's most recognized names in dog care. The Entrepreneurs Herald feature joins a track record of client trust, community impact, and operational excellence that the K9U team has built year over year.Sergeeva and the K9U team are currently focused on continued growth, including expanded service offerings, enhanced communication systems, and deepening the facility's impact across Chicago neighborhoods including Lincoln Park, West Loop, Lakeview, Logan Square, and surrounding suburbs.About K9 University ChicagoFounded on the principle that every dog deserves expert, compassionate care, K9 University Chicago is one of the city's largest indoor/outdoor dog care campuses, offering daycare, boarding, training, and grooming services. With 40 trained staff members, a 4.6-star rating across 600+ reviews, and a community of more than 14,000 Chicago families served, K9U is the trusted choice for pet owners who want more than supervision—they want enrichment, structure, and real peace of mind. Learn more at k9uchicago.com.

