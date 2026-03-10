Inc. Names Natalise Kalea Robinson of Parallel Health to Its 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Natalise Kalea Robinson is honored by Inc. on the 2026 Female Founders 500 List

Inc.’s annual Female Founders list celebrates the nation’s most innovative women entrepreneurs, who collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025

We built Parallel Health because the microbiome holds answers medicine hasn't found, answers that reach into longevity and chronic disease. I'm grateful to represent myself and Parallel in this honor.” — Natalise Kalea Robinson

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Parallel Health is proud to announce that CEO Natalise Kalea Robinson has been named to Inc.’s 2026 Female Founders 500, an annual list honoring the most dynamic women business leaders in the United States. The honor recognizes founders whose bold ideas, resilience, and execution are shaping the future of their industries.

The 2026 Female Founders honorees collectively generated approximately $12.3 billion in 2025 revenue and $12.2 billion in funding to date, underscoring the economic impact of women-led businesses across sectors.

Each year, Inc. editors evaluate applications through a rigorous, multi-round selection process. Founders are assessed on both quantitative performance metrics, including revenue growth, funding, sales, and audience size, as well as qualitative factors such as innovation, social impact, and brand momentum. The final list represents entrepreneurs who have demonstrated exceptional leadership and measurable progress over the past year. Previous honorees have included such game-changing leaders as Billie Jean King, Sallie Krawcheck, Serena Williams, and Emma Grede — all of whom have transformed their industries and broken barriers along the way.

“Being a founder building in cutting-edge biotech means creating the map as you go. We built Parallel Health and are pioneering Microbiome Dermatology™ because the skin microbiome holds answers medicine hasn't found, answers that reach into longevity and chronic disease. I'm grateful to represent myself and Parallel in this honor; this recognition also belongs to every patient who deserved better and every founder still finding her way,” says Natalise Kalea Robinson, Co-Founder + CEO, Parallel Health.

Honoree selection is honed through the evaluation of the program’s advisory board, which includes Patty Arvielo, co-founder and CEO of New American Funding; Tiffany Dufu, president of the Tory Burch Foundation; Joy Mangano, co-founder and CEO of CleanBoss; Michelle Cordeiro Grant, founder and CEO of GORGIE; Sheila Lirio Marcelo, co-founder and CEO of Ohai.ai and founder of Care.com; and Melissa Mash, co-founder and CEO of Dagne Dover.

Natalise Kalea Robinson has never taken the expected path, and that's precisely what makes her such a compelling founder. Born and raised in San Francisco, she grew up caught between a love of physics and a passion for music, eventually getting signed to a record label during her sophomore year at Stanford, where she left astrophysics to graduate early and tour the United States. Years later, after building companies in media, marketing, and wellness (and after going back to Stanford for her MBA), she co-founded Parallel Health, bringing the same creative rigor and undeniable grit she developed as an artist and entrepreneur to one of medicine's most underexplored frontiers. She arrived at biotech through a deep conviction that the microbiome holds answers to some of the most complex, chronic diseases, and that someone needed to build the platform to find them.

As Co-Founder and CEO, Robinson has built Parallel into a vertically integrated precision health platform spanning telehealth, microbial genomic analysis, proprietary AI, in-house manufacturing, personalized compounded prescriptions, and therapeutic discovery. Under her leadership, Parallel has eight patents pending, a biobank of over 10,000 characterized microbial strains, secured in-network status with Aetna and Cigna in California, and earned recognition as a TechCrunch Disrupt Finalist. And she’s just getting started.

Robinson has always been clear that the skin is just the beginning. Parallel's platform is designed to address any condition where the microbiome plays a role, from chronic disease to longevity, a vision as unconventional and far-reaching as the founder herself.

"Each year, we are increasingly amazed by the extraordinary leaders on our Inc. Female Founders 500 list,” says Bonny Ghosh, editorial director at Inc. “The honorees on this year’s list include innovators in AI, beauty and wellness trendsetters winning devoted fans, and nonprofit leaders making a real impact in their communities. Together, they’re showing all of us what trailblazing female leadership looks like.”

Several honorees will be featured in Inc. magazine’s Spring print issue, on newsstands March 17, 2026. To see the complete list of honorees, please visit: https://www.inc.com/female-founders/2026.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.