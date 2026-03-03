4L CEO and Booz Allen VP To Deliver Keynote At Upcoming Transformational Healthcare CFO Payers Assembly

4L Data Intelligence™

Keynote Title: “Health Plans Need Help. NOW. Incrementalism Is The Enemy.”

Government health programs are entering a new era of modernization, leveraging commercial grade technology and real time data to reduce inefficiencies, control costs, and connect fragmented systems.” — Christina Hedge

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 4L Data Intelligence CEO, Clay Wilemon and Booz Allen Healthcare Vice President, Christina Hedge will deliver the keynote address at the March 4–5, 2026 Transformational Healthcare CFO Payers Assembly, hosted by the Millennium Alliance. The keynote will focus on addressing shared challenges facing commercial health plans, self-insured plans, TPAs, workers’ comp plans, Medicare and Medicaid programs. The address is titled, “Health Plans Need Help. NOW. Incrementalism Is The Enemy.”Recent headlines from financial news services highlight some of the challenges health plans face. Medical Loss Ratios (MLRs) are 90%, 95% and higher. Administrative costs are soaring beyond sustainable levels. Fraud, waste, and abuse schemes are getting more sophisticated with AI. Compliance risks continue to increase, and disconnected legacy systems and data will not support health plans’ use of AI and other advanced technologies. Something has to change.Clay Wilemon, 4L CEO said, “At a recent healthcare payment integrity conference, a session moderator asked executives in the audience how many of them were processing claims on systems that were 25 years old or older. Almost every hand in the room went up. That is indicative of the systemic challenges facing health plans. Technology exists to solve the financial and care management challenges, but you must break the disconnected and siloed legacy systems to fix the problem. We will present a new future for health plans at this conference, providing a clear path to leverage patented Integr8 AI™ technology and interconnected data and systems. Incremental approaches will not work anymore.”Christina Hedge, Booz Allen Healthcare Vice President stated, “Government health programs are entering a new era of modernization, leveraging commercial grade technology and real time data to reduce inefficiencies, control costs, and connect fragmented systems. This is not incremental change. It is secure transformation at scale to enable public payers to modernize with confidence while protecting sensitive data and delivering measurable value.”The Transformational Healthcare CFO Payers Assembly begins on March 4 and continues through March 5, 2026 at the Omni Hotel in Charlotte, NC.About 4L Data Intelligence4L is the patented Integr8 AI™ platform company equipping health plans, self-insured companies, TPAs, workers’ comp plans, and government health programs with immediate-impact solutions to optimize operations, compliance, care management, and payment performance while dynamically controlling operating costs. For more information about 4L, visit 4LData.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.