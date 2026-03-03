Olivia Galarde of Corcoran HM Properties Recognized in Charlotte's Top 40 Under 40

Olivia Galarde, Realtor of Corcoran HM Properties in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, NC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olivia Galarde, an esteemed realtor with Corcoran HM Properties and owner of Galarde & Co. Real Estate, has been named to Charlotte's Top 40 Under 40 list for her significant contributions to the local real estate industry and her specialized focus on new construction properties.Galarde brings a distinctive perspective to the North Carolina real estate market, specializing in new construction. Her expertise is rooted in a lifelong immersion in her family's construction business, providing her with a deep understanding of property development across the region.Olivia's approach extends to bridging the real estate markets of Charlotte and Wilmington, North Carolina. Her team provides specialized, local service in both areas, a capability strengthened by her family's legacy as a local builder. This foundation offers Galarde unique insights into new developments and property valuation, allowing her to guide clients through complex buying and selling situations. Her deep understanding of the local construction landscape allows her to identify quality builds, assess property value with precision, and advise on opportunities in emerging neighborhoods across both regions. This comprehensive expertise is particularly valuable for clients navigating relocation or seeking investment properties.The recognition as one of Charlotte's Top 40 Under 40 highlights Olivia's professional achievements and her dedication to client success. Her methodology focuses on strategic guidance, leveraging market trends, and her intrinsic knowledge of new construction processes. Whether assisting first-time homebuyers or facilitating challenging property sales, Olivia prioritizes transparent communication and tailored strategies to meet individual client needs, a commitment that has contributed to her strong reputation in the competitive North Carolina real estate environment."I am honored to be included among Charlotte's Top 40 Under 40," said Olivia Galarde, owner of Galarde & Co. Real Estate powered by Corcoran HM Properties. "My commitment is to provide strategic guidance for clients, particularly within the dynamic new construction sector, ensuring they achieve their real estate goals across our diverse North Carolina markets."For more information about Olivia Galarde's new construction listings and real estate services in Charlotte and Wilmington, visit Olivia Galarde's Website Galarde & Co. Real Estate, powered by Corcoran HM Properties, provides comprehensive real estate services specializing in new construction across the Charlotte and Wilmington, North Carolina markets. The firm leverages deep industry knowledge and local expertise to assist clients with property acquisition and sales.

