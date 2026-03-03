2026 CONEXPO-CON/AGG Underway: Construction Pros Descend on Las Vegas to Shine Spotlight on $2.2T Construction Industry

2,640 construction professionals don safety vests as part of a Guinness World Records attempt at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 Logo

2,640 High-Visibility Safety Vests Handed Out in “So Close” GUINNESS WORLD RECORDSTM Attempt to Kick Off North America’s Largest Construction Trade Show

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Las Vegas is abuzz this week as construction professionals from around the world have descended on the city for the tri-annual CONEXPO-CON/AGG construction trade show that runs March 3-7, 2026. As North America’s largest construction trade show, it features more than 2,000 exhibitors, many towering over the city of lights with cranes as high as 282 feet and equipment weighing more than 120,000 pounds.“There is no mistaking that CONEXPO-CON/AGG has arrived,” said Dana Wuesthoff, Show Director. “Nearly every hotel is full this week and the city is abuzz with our equipment manufacturers, machine operators, industry vendors and innovation thought leaders.”The Show opened this morning simultaneously across the Las Vegas Convention Center and adjacent outdoor lots, including a GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ attempt for “Most people wearing high-visibility vests.” More than 2,640 vests were donned leading up to the opening, but the record attempt ran out of time to break the official record. The current record remains 2,499 set in 2019 in Australia.“The crowd was excited for the record attempt but even more so to get into the Show,” said Wuesthoff. “While we ran out of time to break the current record, we were thrilled to celebrate together, open CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2026 in a memorable way, and shine a spotlight on the importance of safety – a vital priority for the construction industry.”The record attempt spotlighted the foundational importance of safety in construction and was a show of unity and collective impact of the more than $2 trillion U.S. construction industry that builds society’s essential transportation networks, resource supply systems, sports venues, civic and cultural landmarks, and countless other facets of daily life.The 2026 Show is also debuting an all-new Ground Breakers Stage sponsored by Sherwin-Williams featuring innovation and technology leaders, including John Deere, Caterpillar, AWS and Autodesk. Those presentations can be viewed live or recorded at https://www.conexpoconagg.com/ground-breakers-stage/live-stream For more information about CONEXPO-CON/AGG and its schedule of events, visit www.conexpoconagg.com About CONEXPO-CON/AGGHeld every three years, CONEXPO-CON/AGG is the must-attend event for construction industry professionals. The show features the latest equipment, products, services and technologies for the construction industry, as well as industry-leading education. CONEXPO-CON/AGG is owned in partnership with NRMCA, NSSGA and AEM and managed by AEM. The next CONEXPO-CON/AGG will be held March 3-7, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada. For more information on CONEXPO-CON/AGG, visit https://www.conexpoconagg.com. About the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM)AEM is the North America-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 2.3 million jobs and contributes $316 billion to the economy every year.###

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.