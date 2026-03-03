Traffic Alert - VT Route 9 in Searsburg is now open to all traffic.

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Shaftsbury

News Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 9 in Searsburg is now open to all traffic. has no obstruction in the area of Route 9 at Somerset Rd, Searsburg due to a crash.

This incident is expected to last for Re-Opened. Specific details are not yet available, updates will be provided as appropriate.



Motorists should expect delays in the area or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.