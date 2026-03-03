Contact: Ryan Whalen, (716) 847-3239

Release Date: March 03, 2026 State Department of Transportation to Host Public Hearing on Proposed Highway Improvement Project in Village of Lakewood and Town of Busti Meeting Set for Thursday, March 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at the Busti Town Hall; Formal Presentation Begins at 5:30 p.m. The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) will host a public hearing on Thursday, March 5, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., regarding a proposed highway improvement project on Fairmount Avenue (State Route 394) between Ashville Road (State Route 474) and Elmcrest Avenue in the Village of Lakewood and Town of Busti, Chautauqua County. The meeting will be held at the Busti Town Hall, located at 125 Chautauqua Ave, Lakewood, NY 14750. The hearing will consist of an open forum information session from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. which will feature displays about the project, information about construction and proposed timelines, and provide an opportunity for discussion with NYSDOT representatives, who will be available to receive comments and answer individual questions. A formal hearing will begin at 5:30 p.m., including a presentation and opportunities for the public to ask questions and give feedback. The project proposes to improve highway facilities including a mill and overlay of existing asphalt pavement from Winch Road to Elmcrest Avenue, construction of new sidewalks on one side of the roadway from Ashville Road to Shadyside Avenue, and modifying the roadway between Shadyside Avenue and Elmcrest Avenue to create a new center two-way left-turn lane. Construction is expected to begin in the spring of 2027 and be completed by December 31, 2028. Two-way traffic would be maintained during construction with no detours. For further information, please contact Cameron Schulz, PE, Regional Design Engineer, at (716) 847-3214, or write to the New York State Department of Transportation, 100 Seneca Street, Buffalo, New York 14203.