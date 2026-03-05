Google Selects Hawke Media as First Agency to Join New International Growth Certified Partner Program

SANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Hawke Media today announced it has been selected by Google as the first agency to join its new International Growth Certified Partner Program—an invite-only initiative designed to equip a select group of top-performing agencies with exclusive tools, proprietary market data, and direct access to Google’s global expansion teams.Hawke Media has been a long-standing Google Premier Partner, recognized for leading expertise in Google Ads, as well as their ability to forge new client relationships and support their clients’ growth.This new designation deepens that partnership, providing Hawke and its clients with expanded international capabilities at a time when global growth is becoming a priority for brands seeking new revenue channels. As the top Google partner, Hawke Media works closely with Google to help brands unlock new opportunities for scale through data-driven advertising strategies.The International Growth Certified Partner Program is structured to address one of the most common challenges in marketing: scaling performance beyond domestic borders. While international expansion often appears straightforward, brands frequently encounter unexpected hurdles, including variations in cost-per-click, conversion rates, search intent, cultural nuance, regulatory considerations, payment infrastructure, and logistics.“What works in the U.S. does not automatically translate abroad,” said Erik Huberman , Founder and CEO of Hawke Media. “This program gives us earlier visibility into cross-market performance data, advanced forecasting tools, and direct collaboration with Google’s global teams so our clients can model profitability before they invest.”Through the program, Hawke Media gains:- Cross-Market Competitive Insights to evaluate performance benchmarks and whitespace opportunities before market entry- Advanced Market Forecasting Tools to model acquisition costs, revenue potential, and expected ROI prior to launch- Direct Access to Google’s Global Expansion Team (GET) for strategic collaboration during planning, launch, and scale- Localized Creative & Messaging Guidance tailored to regional buying behaviors and cultural nuance- Operational Expansion Support addressing payment systems, logistics, and compliance considerationsGoogle selected a limited number of agencies for the program based on international campaign performance, client portfolio diversity, and adherence to platform best practices. As the first agency selected for the International Growth Certified Partner Program, Hawke Media’s inclusion underscores its proven track record of driving measurable growth across verticals and global markets.For brands with global expansion on their 2026 roadmap, this partnership offers a more predictive and data-backed approach to entering new territories. Rather than testing into costly lessons, companies can now evaluate potential markets with modeled performance benchmarks tied directly to revenue and acquisition goals.About Hawke MediaAs the top performance marketing agency in the USA, Hawke Media is dedicated to delivering bespoke, data-driven, and performance-centric solutions to help launch, scale, and revitalize businesses. As Your Outsourced CMO, Hawke Media provides CMO-level expertise to brands of all sizes, creating customized strategies that align perfectly with each client’s unique needs.Since its inception, Hawke Media has helped 6,000 brands grow through tailored marketing strategies designed for businesses across all sectors and revenue models. Portfolio includes work with world-class brands such as Red Bull, Funko, Barstool Sports, K-Swiss, and Crocs, showcasing the breadth and impact of our expertise. With over a decade of experience, Hawke Media founded by Erik Huberman, distinguishes itself in the digital landscape. By harnessing the power of its proprietary AI-driven system, HawkeAI, the company effectively solidifies its reputation as both unique and forward-thinking. For more information, visit www.hawkemedia.com and follow us on LinkedIn

