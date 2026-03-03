DPA is back with its Hollywood awards gift suite and the first garden party event of 2026

Norvoch Jewellery will be part of the DPA event Mirai pic

The DPA diamond gift suite 2026” will once again gift nominees in a spectacular worldwide gifting lounge at the Luxe Hotel

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nathalie Dubois and DPA are back the week of the biggest awards show with “the DPA Diamond Lounge 2026”, featuring unique and amazing international brands throughout four suites in the garden of the Luxe Sunset Boulevard hotel. The event will feature a total of 33 worldwide brands, with many products to be gifted to guests attending the spectacular event.DPA started its operations with Japan close to twenty years ago and opened an office in Tokyo with its Japanese partners in 2017. This year, DPA will once again create a small Japanese lounge with Soubou, where Japanese artisans will showcase their products to the DPA guests and the US market. Brands such as Kashiwaya, Sawada Shuzo, Harumaya Fukutarou, It Beauté, Keshiki Gallery, L’odeur de Kyoto, and Tatami Takaokaya, will present centuries-old, traditional products and techniques to the guests, including handbags made with Bamboo handles, delicious teas, sake, matcha, ikebana, tatamis, kimonos, and more.Based in Japan and courtesy of DPA Partners (DPA’s Japanese branch), Mirai, will showcase two beauty brands with innovative products: I’m Pinch and Ayune. More beauty products will also be provided by the Australian brand, Ere Perez (Goop’s find).Several high-end, luxury, and red-carpet brands will also be joining us: Von Vemian will once again have a selection of his most beautiful gowns to showcase; Miliani will also return to the DPA lounge with brand-new jewelry creations made with Tahitian black pearls. Cameo de Bore’Clutches, a brand inspired by a love of fashion and deep-rooted appreciation for elegance, will make its exhibit debut in the DPA lounge. The clutches, already featured in Neiman Marcus and Paris Fashion Week, are so unique and popular that you will see some of their designs on the red carpets of this award season.One of DPA’s favorites who will be returning is producer Maureen Meehan. The Orange County judge has written 25 published novels, including 60 dates in 60 months, which she also produced into her first feature film last summer. Entirely shot in Laguna Niguel and Dana Point, her film was entered into the Cannes Film Festival and will be on site at our event for book signings and to talk about her journey. The other talk of the suite will certainly be Norvoch Jewelry. Founded on a lifelong passion for high-end jewelry, artistic expression, and placing a strong focus on gold body jewelry, it is one of the fastest-growing fashion movements of the 21st century. Norvoch creates high-quality gold jewelry designed for a generation that values distinctive style and intentional adornment.The other amazing brands being represented in the suite are Beach Sandy, Klipsta, Psychic Medium and Pet Communicator Kim Alexander, Life Aid, Beauty and Bones, Anna’s Secret Garden, Waterloo, Best Day Brewing, Eme’s Baked Goods, 28 Wishes Ice Cream, Oshri, GarikeMot Vacation Homes, Shep’s Bar, Coit Spirits, and the Plumery. We will also be joined by two delicious catering companies: French Chefs Julie and Mathias for an exquisite French buffet, and Armenian Mona Mila, with an over-the-top delicious Armenian buffet. Select nominees will also get a special offer to vacation at Le Taha’a by Pearl Resorts in French Polynesia.Finally, DPA will promote Espero France, a human empowerment organization, with social and environmental impact.About Nathalie Dubois and DPA: A veteran in the production of star-studded events, Nathalie Dubois, CEO of DPA, has proven herself to be exceptionally innovative and successful in the realm of celebrity gift suites. Originally from France, Nathalie Dubois attributes her success in part to her world travels and the exotic cultural influences of the products she picks for her unique gift suites. DPA runs luxurious and spectacular gifting suites in LA during the weeks of various award shows and can be seen at the biggest film festivals in the world, such as Cannes, Venice, and Toronto. DPA has also opened its first Asian office in Tokyo, Japan, in 2017 and celebrated its 20th anniversary in 2023, producing gift suites worldwide. You can find more details about DPA at www.dpagroup.org PAST ATTENDEES OF DPA GIFTING LOUNGES: Queen Latifah, Susan Sarandon, Charlize Theron, Richard Gere, Sharon Stone, Mireille Enos, Angela Basset, Rachel Bilson, Eva Longoria Parker, Morgan Freeman, Terrance Howard, Catherine Deneuve, Spike Lee, Vanessa Williams, Kate Walsh, Paula Abdul, Eric Roberts, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Jennifer Hudson, Scarlet Johansson, Edie Falco, Jane Lynch, Felicity Huffman, Adrien Brody, Colin Firth, Carey Mulligan, Viola Davis*This event is not affiliated or official with the OSCARSAwards, or the Academy of Motion Pictures

Legal Disclaimer:

