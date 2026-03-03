Brazil Launches Initiative Using FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ as a Global Platform to Prevent Violence Against Women

Christ the Redeemer Sanctuary in Rio de Janeiro, with the monument illuminated to say NO MORE in solidarity with survivors of violence and Brazil's commitment to cultural change

Announcement Part of NO MORE Week of Global Activism

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Today, Brazil has launched a national initiative to address violence against women and girls, which will use the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™ as a platform for social mobilization, public engagement, and the international promotion of values such as equality, respect, and safety. The new effort is in partnership with the NO MORE Foundation and comes during NO MORE Week (March 2–8), an annual global event dedicated to increasing awareness and action to help end domestic and sexual violence.According to a 2025 study, approximately 37% of Brazilian women over the age of 16 experienced some form of violence in the past year. In response to this reality, Brazil’s new initiative includes a coordinated set of actions, including:• A national public service campaign produced in partnership with EBC/TV Brasil, with priority broadcasting during sports and other strategic programming• Development of educational content for schools, community organizations, and sports institutions• Digital campaigns and production of special content throughout the preparation cycle leading up to the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027™• Promotion and strengthening of victim/survivor support services, including the NO MORE Global Directory available in more than 200 countries and territories• Symbolic activations and high-impact events aimed at engaging national and international audiencesTo mark the launch, a ceremony is being held at the Christ the Redeemer Sanctuary in Rio de Janeiro, with the monument illuminated in NO MORE’s teal — in solidarity with survivors of violence and commitment to cultural change.Additional strategic partners in the effort include Visit Embratur (Brazilian Tourist Board), Empresa Brasil de Comunicação (EBC), and the Cristo Sustentável Consortium, formed by the Christ the Redeemer Sanctuary, Obra Social Leste Um – O Sol, and the Instituto Redemptor. NO MORE is creating Brazil Says NO MORE, a new chapter headed by advocate and business leader Daniela Marques Grelin, to facilitate the campaign and build a lasting legacy of cultural transformation beyond 2027.“We are honored to partner with Brazil on this historic commitment,” said NO MORE Global CEO Pamela Zaballa. “By integrating prevention messaging, education, and survivor resources into one of the world’s most watched sporting events, this initiative has the potential to reach millions around the world – women AND men – and create lasting impact far beyond the World Cup.”“Brazil has regained the world’s respect, and with this initiative we are facing yet another cause that deserves our full commitment. No one travels to a country where they are poorly received or where they do not feel respected. Brazil has reestablished itself as an ally of humanity, a country that plays a leading role in the agenda of social well-being and democracy, and that points to solutions for a more sustainable planet. The cycle leading up to the 2027 Women’s World Cup represents a historic opportunity for us to strengthen our image as a country that promotes equality, safety, and respect,” emphasized Visit Brasil/Embratur President Marcelo Freixo.In addition to the launch of the new effort in Brazil, NO MORE chapters, nonprofit organizations, corporate partners, advocates and victims/survivors are taking part in NO MORE Week activities and events, including the NO MORE Week Challenge, a virtual Walk/Run to raise awareness and funds to support survivors and prevention efforts. To close the week and commemorate International Women’s Day, a team of 200 women from the New Life Run Club will do a 5K together in Tegucigalpa, Honduras.The NO MORE Week of activism comes at a time of major cuts to services for victims, high rates of femicide in many parts of the world, growing online misogyny and image-based abuse, and revelations of the horrors Epstein victims/survivors have suffered and the vast number of people who participated or enabled them. Throughout the week, NO MORE will be sharing extensive content across its platforms for people to learn more, get involved and find ways to be part of the solution.About NO MORE: The NO MORE Foundation is dedicated to ending domestic violence and sexual assault by increasing awareness, inspiring action, and fueling culture change. With more than 1,400 allied organizations and state, local, and international chapters, NO MORE sparks grassroots activism, encouraging everyone—women and men, youth and adults, from all walks of life—to be part of the solution. The Foundation creates and provides public awareness campaigns, educational resources and community organizing tools free-of-charge for anyone wanting to stop and prevent violence. First launched in 2013, NO MORE has brought together the largest coalition of advocacy groups, service providers, governmental agencies, major corporations, universities, communities and individuals, all under a common brand and a unifying symbol in support of a world free of violence. For more information, please visit https://nomore.org/

