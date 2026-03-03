Jeffrey Decatur Marks Three Decades of Real Estate Service in Albany's Capital Region

Jeffrey Decatur, Realtor of RE/MAX Capital in Albany

ALBANY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jeffrey Decatur, a realtor with RE/MAX Capital , is marking thirty years of real estate service in Albany, New York, and the surrounding Capital Region. His career has focused on assisting clients with various real estate needs, including first-time homebuyers, move-up sellers, and downsizers. Decatur operates as a solo agent, offering personalized guidance throughout the transaction process.Over his three decades in the industry, Jeffrey has cultivated an understanding of the New York real estate market. His involvement extends to local, state, and national real estate organizations, contributing to his knowledge of market trends and regulatory developments. This continuous engagement helps him advise clients on potential challenges in property transactions.Beyond his client work, Jeffrey also serves as an instructor and speaker, having provided training to numerous real estate agents nationwide. This role further refines his expertise, which he then applies to benefit his clients. His professional network includes various industry leaders, offering a broader perspective on real estate dynamics. Throughout his career, Jeffrey has received production awards and specific accolades, including serving as President of his local board, President of the Residential Real Estate Council for New York State, and receiving the Realtor of the Year Award. His practice is characterized by a commitment to client advocacy, ensuring comprehensive support during real estate processes."It is an honor to have served the Albany community and the Capital Region for three decades," said Jeffrey Decatur, Realtor with RE/MAX Capital. "My focus remains on providing clear guidance and dedicated support to every client, helping them navigate the complexities of the real estate market."For more information about real estate services in Albany, visit Jeffrey Decatur's official website . RE/MAX Capital is a real estate brokerage serving the Capital Region of New York.

