Small Business Regulatory Review Board to Conduct Its First Meeting on Maui

Posted on Mar 3, 2026 in News

Small Business Regulatory Review Board

For Immediate Release: March 3, 2026

HONOLULU—The Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT) Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB) will conduct its next monthly meeting on Maui on Thursday, March 19, 2026.

The meeting begins at 1 p.m. at the Kalana O Maui Building, 200 S. High St., Ninth Floor, in Wailuku. It will also be available on Zoom. This is the first time the board will conduct a meeting on Maui, reflecting its statewide role in reviewing how state and county rules affect Hawaii small businesses.

“Navigating government agencies at every level is hard on small businesses,” said DBEDT Director James Kunane Tokioka. “The Small Business Regulatory Review Board gives business owners a place to raise concerns and push for rules that work in the real world.”

Created in 1998 under the Small Business Regulatory Flexibility Act, the board reviews the impact of proposed and existing administrative rules on small businesses. The board provides comments on small business impact statements, reviews small business petitions and complaints, and makes recommendations to the Office of the Governor, the Legislature, state agencies and county leaders on rules and related legislation.

The board encourages all small businesses, especially Maui-based business owners with regulatory concerns related to Hawaii Administrative Rules, to attend in person or via Zoom. Meeting details and access information are posted at sbrrb.hawaii.gov.

Board Leadership:

Jonathan Shick, chair (Oahu) – Shick works for Pono Consulting Group LLC. A board member for five years, this is Mr. Shick’s second year as the chair; he was previously the SBRRB’s second vice chair.

Sanford Morioka, vice chair (Oahu) – Morioka is president of Edward Enterprises, Inc. and has been a member since 2022.

Mary Albitz, second vice chair (Maui) – Albitz is the owner of Island Art Party, a paint and sip studio located in Kīhei. She has been a member since 2018 and recently served as the vice chair of the SBRRB.

Other SBRRB members include David Sikkink (DBEDT ex officio), Tessa Gomes (Honolulu City and County), Cynthia Hobson (Honolulu City and County), Nicolle Ige (Kauai County), James Kimo Lee (Hawaii County), Leelen Park (Hawaii County) and Jennifer Salisbury (Maui County).

About Small Business Regulatory Review Board (SBRRB)

The SBRRB comprises 10 volunteer members who are current or former owners or officers of businesses from across the state, as well as the director of DBEDT or the director’s designated representative, who serves as an “ex officio” member. Three members are appointed by the Senate President, three members by the Speaker of the House, two members by the SBRRB and two are appointed by the Governor.

About Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism (DBEDT)

DBEDT is Hawaii’s resource center for economic and statistical data, business development opportunities, energy and conservation information, as well as foreign trade advantages. DBEDT’s mission is to achieve a Hawaii economy that embraces innovation and is globally competitive, dynamic and productive, providing opportunities for all Hawaii’s citizens. Through its attached agencies, the department fosters planned community development, creates affordable workforce housing units in high-quality living environments and promotes innovation-sector job growth.

# # #

MEDIA CONTACT:

Laci Goshi

Communications Officer

Department of Business, Economic Development & Tourism

(808) 518-5480