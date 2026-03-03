PeakPTT to Exhibit Advanced Push-to-Talk Over Cellular Radio Solutions at IWCE 2026 in Las Vegas

logo Push To Talk Over Cellular PeakPTT Mobile Certified Push To Talk over Cellular Radio with WiFi - PTT-M14G

PeakPTT to present its nationwide LTE Push-to-Talk radio solutions for business and enterprise communications at IWCE Las Vegas, March 18–19.

Our mission is to provide businesses with dependable, professional-grade communication tools that work anywhere cellular coverage & WiFi exists.” — George Karonis

VALENCIA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- PeakPTT , a leading provider of Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) communication solutions for business and enterprise users, today announced that it will be exhibiting at the International Wireless Communications Expo (IWCE) 2026, taking place March 18–19, 2026, in Las Vegas, Nevada.PeakPTT will be located at Booth #2150, where the company will showcase its full line of rugged, nationwide Push-to-Talk over Cellular radios designed to deliver instant communication over 4G LTE networks. The company’s solutions provide businesses with reliable, carrier-certified communication devices that eliminate the range limitations of traditional two-way radios.PeakPTT’s product lineup includes advanced LTE radios engineered for industries such as transportation, construction, security, logistics, hospitality, education, and event management. These devices offer:Instant nationwide push-to-talk communicationCrystal-clear audio with powerful speakers and noise cancellationGPS tracking and dispatch capabilitiesRugged, IP-rated construction for demanding environmentsSecure, encrypted communicationNo FCC licensing requiredSimple, scalable deployment for growing teams“Our mission is to provide businesses with dependable, professional-grade communication tools that work anywhere cellular coverage exists,” said George Karonis, CEO of PeakPTT. “IWCE brings together leaders in critical communications, and we’re excited to demonstrate how PeakPTT delivers nationwide coverage, rugged reliability, and simplicity without the complexity of traditional radio infrastructure.”Unlike conventional land mobile radio systems that require repeaters, tower infrastructure, and ongoing maintenance, PeakPTT radios operate over established LTE networks, significantly reducing capital expenditures while expanding coverage nationwide.Attendees of IWCE 2026 are invited to visit Booth #2150 to experience live demonstrations of the company’s Push-to-Talk radios, explore integration capabilities, and learn about dealer and enterprise partnership opportunities.For more information about PeakPTT and its nationwide Push-to-Talk over Cellular solutions, visit www.PeakPTT.com About PeakPTTPeakPTT, provides nationwide Push-to-Talk over Cellular (PoC) radio solutions designed for business, fleet, and enterprise communications. Leveraging 4G LTE networks, PeakPTT delivers instant, reliable communication without the range limitations of traditional two-way radios. The company focuses on rugged hardware, carrier-certified devices, secure communication, and scalable service plans to support organizations of all sizes.Company Headquarters:PeakPTT29021 Avenue Sherman, Suite 103Valencia, CA 91355

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.