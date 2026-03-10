G.A.S Hardware Scales Nationwide Wholesale Garage Door Parts Distribution with New E-Commerce Platform and Mobile App

GAS Hardware's headquarters in Hollywood, Florida. GAS custom cuts commercial springs to any size. A pallet of springs in G.A.S Hardware's original premium packaging.

New inventory expansion in CA and FL enables same-day shipping on torsion springs, openers, and rollers for garage door contractors nationwide.

With continued growth in both residential and commercial garage door markets, expanding our inventory and digital capabilities was a strategic priority.” — Nick Chandler

HOLLYWOOD, FL, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- G.A.S Hardware , a premier provider of wholesale garage door and sliding door parts, today announced a strategic nationwide inventory expansion alongside the launch of a high-performance e-commerce platform and mobile app. The expansion is designed to eliminate supply chain delays for service professionals by offering same-day shipping on critical components, including garage door torsion springs, drums, and openers.With dual-hub warehouse operations in California and Florida, G.A.S Hardware has significantly increased available stock for garage door repair companies and professional installers. This growth strengthens the company’s ability to provide reliable, high-volume distribution to wholesale buyers throughout the United States.The upgraded e-commerce platform, available at at gashardware.com , introduces enhanced search functionality, faster checkout, and improved product organization tailored specifically for the garage door and sliding door industry. Contractors can access bulk pricing, real-time availability, and streamlined ordering from any desktop or mobile device.To further support technicians in the field, the new G.A.S Hardware mobile app for iOS and Android allows customers to search products, place orders, and manage purchases directly from job sites. The mobile platform is engineered to reduce downtime and simplify parts sourcing for garage door service technicians nationwide.“With continued growth in both residential and commercial garage door markets, expanding our inventory and digital capabilities was a strategic priority,” said Nick Chandler, Public Relations Manager of G.A.S Hardware. “Our goal is to provide contractors with a 'digital warehouse' in their pocket, offering dependable access to wholesale parts, an easy-to-use spring conversion calculator, and fast fulfillment that supports their business growth.”Strategically located operations in Fremont, California, and Hollywood, Florida, allow G.A.S Hardware to offer same-day shipping on in-stock products and local pickup options in key regional markets. As part of its 2026 expansion strategy, the company is also developing additional distribution capabilities in Florida to further strengthen local service coverage.About G.A.S HardwareG.A.S Hardware is a leading wholesale supplier specializing in high-quality garage door and sliding door components, and the original company to offer premium packaging for their parts. Headquartered in Hollywood, FL, with major distribution in Fremont, CA, the company provides professional installers with a comprehensive catalog of wholesale garage door parts in premium packaging, including torsion springs, rollers, and openers. G.A.S Hardware is committed to industry-leading fulfillment speeds and modern digital tools for the professional trade.For more information, visit gashardware.com.

