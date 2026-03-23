Spring Landscape Trends Offer Smart Design Ideas for NJ and PA Homeowners

Spring Landscape Trends: Expert Insights for New Jersey & Pennsylvania Homeowners

Jim Dunphy’s Landscaping shares expert guidance on native plantings, sustainable design, and year round outdoor appeal.

Homeowners across New Jersey and Pennsylvania are planning with longevity in mind,” — Jim Dunphy

DELRAN, NJ, UNITED STATES, March 23, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jim Dunphy's Landscaping, a Mt Laurel based full-service landscape company serving Southern New Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania, has released its 2026 Spring Landscape Trends outlook to help homeowners plan smarter, more sustainable outdoor improvements this season.As property owners continue prioritizing outdoor living and long-term landscape value, this year’s spring trends focus on native plantings, environmentally responsible design, and layered landscapes that deliver visual interest throughout the year.“Homeowners across New Jersey and Pennsylvania are planning with longevity in mind,” said Jim Dunphy, Founder. “They want landscapes that perform well in our regional climate, require thoughtful maintenance, and provide structure and color beyond just the spring season. Strategic planning early in the year sets the foundation for lasting results.”Among the key trends highlighted in the company’s seasonal outlook:1. Native and Regionally Adapted PlantingsPlants suited to Mid-Atlantic soil and weather conditions are increasingly requested by homeowners seeking durability and reduced upkeep. Native and adaptive varieties typically require less irrigation and support local pollinators, making them both practical and environmentally responsible choices.2. Sustainable Landscape Design PracticesClients are asking for improved soil health strategies, efficient irrigation planning, and planting layouts that enhance natural water absorption. These design decisions help protect long-term plant health while supporting responsible water use.3. Year Round Landscape InterestRather than focusing solely on spring blooms, more homeowners are investing in layered plant combinations that create visual appeal across all four seasons. Evergreens, ornamental grasses, and structured plantings provide texture and color transitions from spring through winter.4. Integrated Outdoor Living SpacesSpring planning frequently includes combining planting enhancements with patios, walkways, and gathering areas. Coordinating softscape and hardscape elements results in outdoor environments that function as natural extensions of the home while improving usability and property value.According to the team, early consultation allows for proper design development, plant sourcing, and scheduling during peak installation months. Beginning projects in early spring can also improve plant establishment before summer heat arrives.Jim Dunphy's Landscaping is a full-service landscape design, installation, and maintenance company based in Mt Laurel, New Jersey. Serving residential and commercial clients throughout Southern New Jersey and Southeastern Pennsylvania, the company specializes in custom landscape design, hardscaping, outdoor lighting, and comprehensive property maintenance. With a focus on quality craftsmanship, regional expertise, and personalized service, Jim Dunphy's Landscaping delivers outdoor environments designed for long-term performance and visual appeal.

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