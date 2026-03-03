Influential Women Podcast Announces New Episode on How to Lead With Intention and Authenticity

ST. PETERSBURG, FL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Influential Women Podcast, hosted by Jodie O'Brien, recently released a transformational new episode featuring Julie Schniers, award-winning leadership speaker and executive coach who's spent 13 years transforming cultures across the military, Fortune 500 companies, and schools.In this powerful conversation, Schniers shares a message that challenges everything most leaders have been taught: authenticity isn't a liability. It's your greatest asset. The episode, titled " Believe It As You Brave It: How to Lead With Intention and Authenticity ," offers a completely different framework for what it means to lead.Schniers challenges the tired advice women have been given for decades about performing and proving themselves. Her message is liberation itself: you don't have to become someone else to be a great leader. You have to become more fully yourself."You're not too much,” says Schniers. “You're good enough. You just have to decide that you are who God made you to be. And in a world where AI is all around us, being authentically you is going to be the difference maker."Through her SOS Strategy System™—Self, Others, Strategy—Julie teaches leaders that the foundation of every great culture starts with you. She reframes confidence in a way that liberates leaders, distinguishing between lacking confidence and seeking confidence, which is actually growth."Stop faking it till you make it,” says Schniers. “Believe it as you brave it. There's no 'make it.' You're going to keep braving what's next.”Her expertise speaks to a fundamental truth: your people are your strategy. This episode is essential for any leader sensing that something needs to change but unsure where to start. Schniers offers the answer: with yourself, authentically.About Influential WomenThe Influential Women Podcast features honest, thoughtful conversations with women shaping their industries and building meaningful careers. Produced by Influential Women, a media platform with over 50,000 followers on LinkedIn and the publisher of Influential Women Magazine, the podcast goes beyond titles to explore the real stories behind leadership and impact. Each episode highlights the lessons, challenges, and pivotal moments that have shaped these women's journeys across business, leadership, and creative fields.The episode is available now on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and all major podcast platforms.

