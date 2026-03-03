Gramelis Attorneys Honoured with 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Family Lawyer in City of Canterbury-Bankstown, NSW

BANKSTOWN, NSW, AUSTRALIA, March 4, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Gramelis Attorneys, a leading family law firm, is proud to announce it has been awarded the 2025 Quality Business Award for Best Family Lawyer in the City of Canterbury-Bankstown, NSW. This prestigious recognition celebrates Gramelis Attorneys’ unwavering commitment to exceptional client service, legal expertise, and positive outcomes for families navigating complex family law property and parenting legal matters.The Quality Business Awards recognize businesses across Australia that demonstrate excellence, leadership, and high-quality service in their respective fields. Since its establishment, Gramelis Attorneys has built a solid reputation for compassionate, strategic, and results-driven legal support. The firm’s experienced team of family lawyers consistently goes above and beyond to guide clients through sensitive family law issues, including divorce, property settlements, parenting arrangements, and mediation with professionalism and care.Gramelis Attorneys provides comprehensive legal services including divorce and separation, child custody and parenting arrangements, property settlements, spousal maintenance, binding financial agreements, mediation and alternative dispute resolution, as well as complex interstate and international family law matters. The firm is known for its strategic yet compassionate approach, guiding clients through emotionally challenging circumstances with clarity, professionalism, and strong advocacy. By combining in-depth legal expertise with personalised support, Gramelis Attorneys ensures that each client receives tailored advice designed to protect their rights and secure fair, sustainable outcomes. This award further solidifies the firm’s reputation as a trusted and respected leader in family law within the Canterbury-Bankstown community.Clients consistently praise Gramelis Attorneys for their professionalism, responsiveness, and supportive approach across a range of legal matters.One family law client shared that she could not recommend Gramelis highly enough; that the Senior Associate who supported her throughout her matter was exceptional from start to finish, and that what began as an overwhelming and confusing situation became manageable thanks to the Senior Associate’s calm energy and clear guidance. Another family law client expressed sincere gratitude to the whole team at Gramelis Attorneys for being by her side and thanked them for going above and beyond to get her through the difficult time she and her children went through. Others commend the firm as a wonderful team to deal with, noting their prompt service and strongly recommending their legal expertise.The Quality Business Awards honours businesses that reach an average quality score of 95% or higher over the previous year. In order to be considered for this award the business must have great customer reviews from more than three various platforms. Businesses that have maintained the very best reputations and records over numerous years with few complaints will score very highly. Businesses that respond to the majority of client comments and reviews consistently will also be viewed very highly. Finally these businesses must lead themselves with the utmost integrity and regularly give back to the community. A Quality Business Award is the seal of quality and acknowledges a true dedication to providing a quality product and exceptional customer service. In addition to Bankstown, Gramelis Attorneys has offices in Sydney CBD, Bondi Junction, and Double Bay, and has access to meeting facilities in most major cities across Australia.For more information on Gramelis Attorneys you can visit their website at https://gramelis.com.au/ and to learn more about Quality Business Awards Australia please visit, https://qualitybusinessawards.com.au/

