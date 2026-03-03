AMMWEC’s annual Interfaith Iftar termed beautiful, powerful gathering

DC Mayor's Rep Charity Beam 'Water of Life' Ceremony Rabbi Dan Epstein President AMMWEC, Anila Ali People from different faiths breaking fast together

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The American Muslim and Multifaith Women’s Empowerment Council (AMMWEC) hosted its annual interfaith Iftar event in collaboration with the UPF at the Washington Times building last week.The District of Columbia (DC) government’s representative, Charity Beam, was also in attendance who described the event as a “beautiful and powerful gathering” that reflects the very best of city’s religious diversity.Speaking at the Iftar she added that the city was blessed with extraordinary religious diversity-from historic and resilient Black churches to vibrant mosques, synagogues, temples, and congregations representing traditions from around the world. “This diversity is a source of strength,” she said.The event was well attended by various faiths. A moving Interfaith “Water of Life” Ceremony was led by Tomiko Duggan, Global IAPD Coordinator of UPF International, centered on themes of life, purification, and shared spiritual thirst. Participating faith leaders included Rabbi Dan Epstein, Reverend Kristen S. Glass Perez of The George Washington University, Surinder Gill of the Sikh community, and Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC.Guests gathered at the event observed Iftar along with their Muslims attendees who broke their fast with dates and samosas.Rabbi Dan Epstein offered a powerful reflection on shared spiritual understanding, noting that the term “People of the Book,” often associated with the Jewish people, does not originate in the Torah but in the Qur’an,“So sometimes we can learn a lot about ourselves, about our own religion, from other religions, and other religions can learn from us, and it's an exchange,” he said.Anila Ali, President of AMMWEC, emphasized the deeper purpose of the gathering, stating, “It is a testament to the power of shared faith values — compassion, service, and human dignity. When we come together across traditions, we strengthen not only our communities, but the moral fabric of our nation.”The event featured reflections on fasting in Judaism, Christianity, Islam, Sikhism, and the Druze tradition. Speakers emphasized the shared spiritual heritage connecting the Abrahamic faiths and the universal values of discipline, compassion, sacrifice, and solidarity with the suffering.In her closing remarks, Ammwec’s Anila Ali, underscored the continuity between faith traditions, citing the Qur’anic verse:“Fasting was prescribed for you as it was prescribed to those before you…”She said fasting was not merely a ritual, but a spiritual bridge linking communities across centuries.The evening concluded with fellowship, a dinner, and a vibrant cultural performance by Algerian musician Kamel Zennia, reinforcing the celebration of cultural diversity within a shared spiritual framework.AMMWEC continues its mission to elevate moderate Muslim voices and strengthen interfaith collaboration in the United States and globally.

