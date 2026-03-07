PA Behavioral Services Champions Teen Mental Wellness Across Pennsylvania

PA Behavioral Services Champions Mental Wellness for World Teen Mental Wellness Day

Virtual therapy practice highlights support for teens and families on World Teen Mental Wellness Day.

When therapy is accessible and consistent, it becomes part of a teen’s support system rather than another logistical burden.” — Nicole Garrison, LPC

PA, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- In recognition of World Teen Mental Wellness Day, PA Behavioral Services is reaffirming its commitment to supporting adolescents and their families across Pennsylvania through specialized, evidence-based teletherapy services World Teen Mental Wellness Day draws national attention to the emotional, social, and psychological challenges faced by teenagers. From academic pressure and social media stress to anxiety, depression, trauma, and family conflict, today’s adolescents are navigating increasingly complex environments. Mental health professionals emphasize that early intervention, skill-building, and family involvement are critical factors in promoting long-term emotional well-being. PA Behavioral Services, a Pennsylvania-based telehealth practice founded in 2021, provides therapy for children, adolescents, adults, couples, and families statewide. Through secure virtual sessions, the practice offers accessible mental health care that allows teens to receive support in the comfort and privacy of their own homes.“Teenagers are under significant pressure academically, socially, and emotionally,” said Nicole Garrison, LPC, Partner at PA Behavioral Services. “We are seeing increased rates of anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, trauma-related symptoms, and mood concerns among adolescents. Early therapeutic intervention can help teens build coping skills, challenge intrusive thoughts, and develop healthier patterns before those struggles become more entrenched.”World Teen Mental Wellness Day encourages families to engage in open conversations, create supportive routines, and promote positive coping strategies. Clinicians note that structured support systems and professional guidance can play a pivotal role when teens are experiencing persistent worry, withdrawal, irritability, or behavioral changes.Christina Lees, LPC, Partner at PA Behavioral Services, emphasized the importance of creating a safe therapeutic space. “Searching for a therapist can feel overwhelming, especially for a teenager who may already feel misunderstood,” Lees said. “Our goal is to provide a consistent, secure environment where teens feel validated, heard, and empowered. We treat the individual, not just the diagnosis, and we personalize care to fit each family’s needs.” PA Behavioral Services utilizes evidence-based approaches including Cognitive Behavioral Therapy, Exposure and Response Prevention for OCD, Dialectical Behavior Therapy skills for emotional regulation, and trauma-informed modalities for adolescents who have experienced difficult life events. For families navigating conflict or communication breakdowns, the practice also provides family therapy sessions designed to strengthen relational patterns and improve understanding within the home.Teletherapy has expanded access to care across Pennsylvania, particularly for families balancing school schedules, extracurricular commitments, and transportation challenges. By offering HIPAA-compliant virtual appointments, PA Behavioral Services ensures continuity of care without the added stress of commuting or time constraints.“Virtual therapy has allowed us to reach teens across urban, suburban, and rural communities,” Garrison added. “When therapy is accessible and consistent, it becomes part of a teen’s support system rather than another logistical burden.”In addition to clinical treatment, World Teen Mental Wellness Day serves as a reminder for parents and caregivers to remain attentive to shifts in mood, academic performance, sleep patterns, or social withdrawal. While occasional stress is developmentally expected, persistent symptoms may signal the need for professional evaluation.During initial consultations, clinicians at PA Behavioral Services discuss presenting concerns, review treatment options, and determine the most appropriate therapeutic match within the practice.Founded in 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic, PA Behavioral Services provides HIPAA-compliant teletherapy to individuals, adolescents, couples, and families throughout Pennsylvania. The practice specializes in anxiety disorders, obsessive-compulsive disorder, trauma and PTSD, mood disorders, personality disorders, and co-occurring conditions. Each clinician maintains specialized training to provide individualized, goal-oriented care rooted in professional ethics and evidence-based treatment. PA Behavioral Services is committed to empowering clients to build resilience, strengthen relationships, and achieve sustainable mental wellness through accessible virtual care.

