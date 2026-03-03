Assisting Hands Chicago North Educates Families on Dementia and Alzheimer’s Home Care

Assist with care We are here for you.

Local home care provider strengthens dementia support through education, professional training, and exclusive partnership with The Grand Baby Project

We believe quality dementia care should be consistent across all environments, that includes private homes, assisted living communities, and dedicated memory care facilities.” — Peter Sotos

CHICAGO,, IL, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- As dementia and Alzheimer’s disease continue to affect families across Illinois, Assisting Hands Chicago North is expanding its efforts to educate the community and elevate standards in professional dementia home care. Through proactive family education, specialized caregiver training, and a unique statewide partnership with The Grand Baby Project , the organization is reinforcing its commitment to compassionate, high-quality in-home senior care.Dementia is a progressive condition that affects memory, communication, behavior, and daily functioning. For many families, a diagnosis brings uncertainty and emotional strain. Assisting Hands Chicago North works to provide clarity and structured support so families can confidently care for loved ones in the comfort of home.“Families often feel overwhelmed after a dementia diagnosis,” said Peter Sotos, Owner of Assisting Hands Chicago North. “Our role is to provide guidance, stability, and professional care solutions that preserve dignity while ensuring safety.”One of the organization’s primary goals is prevention through education. Too often, families wait until a fall, wandering incident, or hospitalization forces urgent decisions. Early education allows families to plan thoughtfully rather than react under pressure.During consultations, families receive guidance on:• Recognizing early cognitive changes• Creating safer home environments• Establishing structured daily routines• Managing behavioral changes calmly• Understanding when additional care is appropriateProfessional in-home caregivers assist with personal care, medication reminders, meal preparation, mobility support, and companionship. Structured routines and consistent caregiving can significantly reduce confusion and anxiety.“Education empowers families to make informed decisions,” Sotos added. “When care is introduced early, outcomes are stronger and stress levels decrease.”Elevating Dementia Care Through InnovationAssisting Hands Chicago North further enhances its dementia services through its partnership with The Grand Baby Project, an organization dedicated to promoting ethical, evidence-informed dementia doll therapy practices.The collaboration provides access to the Dementia Doll Therapy Certification (DDTC)—a comprehensive, hands-on certification designed for caregivers and professionals seeking practical, ethical tools to support individuals living with dementia.Assisting Hands Chicago North is proud to be the only home care agency in the State of Illinois partnered with The Grand Baby Project to offer this certification pathway.The DDTC program is grounded in real-world application, dignity, and person-centered care. It provides structured guidance on when and how doll therapy can be introduced appropriately to reduce anxiety, foster comfort, and encourage meaningful engagement.“Dementia doll therapy must be implemented thoughtfully and respectfully,” Sotos explained. “The certification ensures caregivers understand proper use, ethical considerations, and how to integrate it into a comprehensive care plan.”By incorporating innovative engagement strategies alongside traditional caregiving support, the organization strengthens emotional well-being for clients experiencing cognitive decline.Supporting Memory Care Facilities and Senior Living CommunitiesIn addition to providing private in-home services, Assisting Hands Chicago North also works with senior living communities and facilities that offer memory care services. The organization collaborates with these communities to enhance caregiver training and improve resident engagement strategies.“We believe quality dementia care should be consistent across all environments,” said Sotos. “That includes private homes, assisted living communities, and dedicated memory care facilities.”Through its partnership with The Grand Baby Project, Assisting Hands Chicago North can help train senior living and memory care staff through the Dementia Doll Therapy Certification program. The certification was created for caregivers, healthcare professionals, activity coordinators, and families seeking clear, practical guidance on appropriate therapeutic engagement.The DDTC program emphasizes dignity, ethical use, and measurable impact. Facilities that pursue this training gain structured tools to help reduce resident anxiety, promote calm, and support meaningful daily interaction.By working collaboratively with facilities, Assisting Hands Chicago North contributes to raising dementia care standards throughout the Chicago North community and beyond.Commitment to Quality StandardsHigh-quality care requires consistency, professionalism, and compassion. Assisting Hands Chicago North maintains rigorous caregiver screening and ongoing training programs to ensure standards remain strong.Care plans are personalized to reflect each client’s medical needs, history, preferences, and stage of cognitive change. Regular communication with families allows services to evolve as needs progress.“Trust is built through reliability,” Sotos stated. “Families depend on us during vulnerable moments. We take that responsibility seriously and hold ourselves to high professional standards.”This structured, person-centered approach enhances client satisfaction and reinforces long-term community trust.Supporting Family CaregiversDementia impacts entire households. Spouses and adult children frequently experience burnout while balancing caregiving with work and personal responsibilities.Professional in-home support provides:• Respite opportunities• Reduced safety concerns• Professional monitoring• Greater peace of mind“When families receive the right support, relationships improve,” Sotos said. “Care becomes more manageable, and loved ones can focus on meaningful time together rather than constant stress.”Strengthening Community Trust in Chicago NorthThrough education, professional standards, and innovative partnerships, Assisting Hands Chicago North continues to strengthen its reputation as a trusted provider of dementia home care in the region.By sharing accurate information and promoting early intervention, the organization aims to reduce stigma and help families seek support sooner.“Our mission is to deliver compassionate, dependable care that preserves dignity and independence,” Sotos concluded. “We are honored to serve the Chicago North community and to continually elevate the quality of dementia care available to local families.”Families seeking guidance on Alzheimer’s or dementia home care are encouraged to contact Assisting Hands Chicago North to schedule a personalized consultation.About Assisting Hands Chicago NorthAssisting Hands Chicago North is a locally owned provider of non-medical home care services dedicated to helping seniors maintain independence and quality of life in the comfort of home. Services include companionship, personal care, dementia and Alzheimer’s support, respite care, post-hospital assistance, and customized care plans.The organization’s mission is to provide compassionate, dependable, and personalized home care while upholding the highest standards of professionalism and integrity. Through caregiver training, innovative partnerships, and community engagement, Assisting Hands Chicago North continues to enhance the lives of seniors and their families.Learn more about Assisting Hands Chicago North at:Connect With Assisting Hands Chicago NorthFacebook: https://www.facebook.com/AssistingHandsChicagoNorth LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/assisting-hands-chicago-north

