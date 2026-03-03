DPS Announces Reopening of Victoria Driver License Office (Central Texas Region)

VICTORIA – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is pleased to announce the Victoria Driver License (DL) office is back open, and customers can now schedule appointments online for this office, located at 8802 North Navarro Street, as early as tomorrow, March 4, 2026.

Since October 2024, the Victoria DL office has been temporarily closed for maintenance and repairs. Area customers have been served at the Port Lavaca and Cuero DL Offices, and Victoria DL office employees were temporarily relocated to serve the additional customers at those locations. With all repairs to the Victoria DL office now complete, DL employees assigned to the Victoria location have returned.

DPS would like to remind DL customers that the safest and most convenient way to book an appointment is by visiting DPS’ official website. While some customers, such as first-time applicants, are required to visit the office, many Texans can renew, replace, or update their driver license online. Customers are encouraged to check their eligibility to renew or replace their DL or ID card online.

The department appreciates Victoria area customers for their patience and flexibility as the necessary repairs were made, and we look forward to serving customers again at this location.

(DPS - Central Texas Region)