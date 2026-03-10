Top 100 Magazine Names Loreta Tarozaite to the 2026 Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs Magazine

Former primetime news anchor turned executive strategist helps organizations align leadership, structure, and AI readiness for sustainable scale.

WESTBURY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Redwood Media Group Inc. the Top 100 Magazine have named Loreta Tarozaite, Founder and CEO of Loreta Today and corporate marketing leader at Phison, to the 2026 Top 100 Innovators & Entrepreneurs list. From primetime television newsrooms in Lithuania to startups and corporations in Silicon Valley and Las Vegas, Tarozaite’s experience across media and technology shaped a framework focused on helping organizations align before scaling new technology.“Automation doesn’t fix broken foundations. It exposes them,” said Tarozaite. “Organizations rushing into AI without fixing how decisions, communication and accountability actually work are accelerating the very problems they hope technology will solve.”Recognized for her work on organizational alignment and AI readiness, Tarozaite works with leadership teams to ensure structure, decision-making and communication are aligned before new technologies are scaled. As companies accelerate AI adoption, many are discovering that technology cannot compensate for internal misalignment. Tarozaite helps executive teams address those gaps before automation amplifies them.Industry research suggests that as many as 90–95% of AI initiatives fail to scale successfully, often because organizations attempt to deploy technology before aligning leadership, decision-making, and communication systems.Originally a primetime television news anchor in Lithuania, Tarozaite developed her reputation for clarity under pressure before transitioning into the technology sector in Silicon Valley. She later held communications and marketing roles at SanDisk and Western Digital and advised startups on brand and communications strategy. Through her work with technology startups, she began to observe a recurring pattern: organizations pursuing visibility while neglecting the internal alignment required to sustain credibility and scale.Today, Tarozaite works with leadership teams as organizations scale and new technologies such as AI begin exposing internal misalignment. Drawing on both Chief-of-Staff operational perspective and CMO-level market leadership experience, she often identifies issues that appear to be marketing or sales problems but originate deeper in how decisions, communication and accountability flow across the organization.“Visibility is easy to create. Structure is not. But structure determines whether authority can be earned.”This approach became especially visible during her work with Phison, a global semiconductor company, where what initially appeared to be a branding challenge revealed deeper issues in communication, processes and team alignment. Tarozaite focused first on strengthening internal systems before expanding external visibility, and as a result the organization developed a clearer global voice and stronger market authority, including increased media visibility, expanded executive thought leadership, stronger enterprise positioning.Central to Tarozaite’s approach is the 3Ps Framework™: People, Process, Presence. The model prioritizes internal alignment before visibility, ensuring that credibility grows from structure rather than messaging alone. Her work focuses on preparing organizations to become AI-ready by helping leadership teams build the conditions for technology to scale responsibly.“My work isn’t implementing AI tools. It’s helping leadership teams align how decisions, communication and accountability work so those tools can actually succeed.”As organizations accelerate AI adoption, Tarozaite’s recognition by Top 100 Magazine reflects a growing realization among leaders: technology can scale quickly, but authority and credibility still depend on internal alignment.Topics Loreta Tarozaite can speak on:• The leadership alignment problem behind AI adoption• Why breakthrough moments actually begin with invisible systems• Why visibility alone cannot win: the discipline behind real influence• What leaders overlook when companies start scaling• Why AI is exposing problems leaders have ignored for yearsFor more information, visit: loreta.todayFor more information, visit https://loreta.today or connect with Loreta Tarozaite on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/loretatarozaite

