Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Mobilizes Global Mentorship to Empower the Next Generation at B. Wright Leadership Academy

SohoMuse Logo Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin with B. Wright Leadership Academy Students (Photo credit: B. Wright Academy)

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin will bring her SohoMuse Platform to B. Wright Leadership Academy in Miami on Thursday, March 5th, launching the school’s new Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Girls Leadership Outreach Program, an initiative designed to put students in direct contact with mentors and guest speakers from a wide range of professional and personal backgrounds.The program launch is set at the B. Wright Leadership Academy, a private K-12 school that describes its mission as providing a safe and nurturing environment while promoting students’ social, emotional, physical, technology, and cognitive development, with a strong emphasis on arts and technology. The school also positions itself as an education change agent focused on bridging learning gaps and expanding access to high quality education for underserved and challenged communities.The Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin Girls Leadership Outreach Program is structured as a yearlong enrichment syllabus for a small cohort of girls in grades 5 through 8, designed to build confidence, character, academic habits, wellness skills, and service minded citizenship through a clear monthly rhythm and milestone experiences. Over 10 months, students’ progress through 22 sessions that move from personal safety and digital responsibility to identity and sisterhood, study systems and resilience, public speaking and communication, wellness and healthy relationships, and practical life skills such as financial literacy and entrepreneurship, before transitioning into leadership in action and career and STEM exposure. The program culminates in a capstone, where students choose either a service leadership project or a micro business pitch, then refine their work with mentor feedback and present at a showcase that recognizes growth, effort, and leadership potential.Vanderbilt Costin’s Miami appearance connects her education focused work with the larger ethos of SohoMuseWorld, the platform’s university centered initiative built to help young creative talent find internships and job opportunities, mentorship programs, networking opportunities, and education offerings. In the SohoMuseWorld framework, stem creative industry professionals through MuseMaster courses, described as interactive live or prerecorded webinars that deliver real world industry insight and mentorship.At the heart of the new program championed by Consuelo is access: access to people who have built careers, launched ventures, served communities, and navigated obstacles, and access to the practical knowledge that helps students translate ambition into a plan. That “direct connection” approach mirrors the platform’s broader promise to help emerging talent expand connections, find work, learn from professionals and professors, and pursue creative passions in a secure and trusted environment.Also attending the launch will be H.E. Ambassador David Xavier Sanchez, Ambassador and Permanent Representative of the International Youth Organization to the United Nations, underscoring the program’s emphasis on global awareness, civic engagement, and leadership that extends beyond the classroom. Organizers said the Miami event builds on Vanderbilt Costin’s prior work convening and championing members of the Latin community, including her earlier Latin Ignition programming in New York.Program for the Thursday, March 5th 2026 EventConsuelo Vanderbilt Costin will speak with B. Wright Leadership Academy students from 9:30am to 11:30am at the African Heritage Cultural Arts Center (AHCAC) (6161 NW 22nd Avenue, Miami, FL 33142), where her topic will be etiquette, aligning the program’s confidence and character pillar with real world presence and communication.Following the speaking engagement, the group will travel to The Real Food Academy for a healthy cooking class led by Chef Maria, after which the students will share the meal that they prepared together (570 NE 81st Street, Miami FL 33138). Vanderbilt Costin will be joined by special guests, and the day will also highlight an additional initiative tied to her ongoing commitment to empowering young women, a planned B. Wright school trip to New York City featuring a private YMCA tour arranged by Vanderbilt Costin, with a noted family history connection to her grandfather, Cornelius.About Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin:Consuelo Vanderbilt Costin is a serial entrepreneur, Billboard-charting recording artist, philanthropist, and Founder & CEO of both SohoMuse and The House of Vanderbilt, regarded as among the most influential and inspirational women today.For more information about SohoMuse, please visit www.sohomuse.com For more information, please visit www.houseofvanderbilt.com About the B Wright Leadership Academy:B. Wright Leadership Academy Inc.’s mission is to provide a Private K-12 school that will provide a safe and nurturing environment for children by fostering an engaging and educational atmosphere which will promote each child’s unique social, emotional, physical, technology, and cognitive development with a strong emphasis on arts and technology.Note: B. Wright Leadership Academy student participation is fully supervised, and all media (photography/video) is managed in accordance with school policy.For more information, please visit www.bwrightla.com IG: @b.wrightacademy | F: Bwrightla | Y: @b.wrightleadershipacademy7730

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.