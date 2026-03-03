Element Moving & Storage Surpasses 1,100 Verified Five-Star Reviews, Cementing Position as Top-Rated DFW Moving Company

Dallas luxury mover founded by Elle Nesher — 15+ years of industry-leading service across North Texas and beyond.

DALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Element Moving & Storage, the Dallas-Fort Worth area's premier white-glove moving and storage company, today announced that it has surpassed 1,100 verified five-star customer reviews across Google, Yelp, Angi, HomeAdvisor, and the Better Business Bureau — reinforcing its position as one of the highest-rated moving companies in Texas. The milestone reflects more than 15 years of consistent service excellence since the company's founding in 2010."When I founded Element Moving & Storage in 2010, I set out to build a moving company that people could actually trust — one that treats every customer's belongings like our own," said Elle Nesher, founder of Element Moving & Storage. "Surpassing 1,100 five-star reviews isn't just a number. It represents over a thousand families who trusted us with one of the most stressful days of their lives, and we delivered."A Track Record Unmatched in the Dallas-Fort Worth Moving IndustryElement Moving & Storage maintains a 4.9 out of 5.0 average rating based on 1,099 verified customer surveys, alongside a 4.7-star rating on Google, an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, ProMover designation from the American Moving & Storage Association, and multiple Angi Super Service Awards. The company reports a less than 1% claims rate — compared to the industry average of approximately 10% — a figure the company attributes to its comprehensive training program and full-time employment model.Unlike many moving companies that rely on day laborers or subcontractors, Element Moving & Storage employs only full-time, background-checked, professionally certified movers. The company operates its own fleet of trucks and requires most office staff to earn and maintain a Moving Consultant Certification — an industry distinction that ensures every customer interaction is informed by deep operational knowledge.Comprehensive Moving and Storage Services Across North TexasElement Moving & Storage provides a full suite of residential and commercial relocation services throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area and beyond. The company's core service lines include local residential moving, long-distance interstate moving, international relocations, and commercial office moves. Specialty services encompass piano moving, fine art moving and custom crating, antique moving, gun safe moving, pool table moving, trade show logistics, senior moving, and vehicle transport.The company also operates secure, climate-controlled storage facilities in Dallas, offering short-term and long-term storage, commercial storage, dedicated wine storage for luxury collections, and fine art storage with museum-grade environmental controls. Additional services include professional packing and unpacking, TV mounting and installation, picture hanging, and moving supply delivery.Serving the Entire Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex and BeyondHeadquartered at 12011 Denton Drive in Dallas, with a secondary facility at 2611 Kimsey Drive, Element Moving & Storage serves the entire DFW metropolitan area including Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, Frisco, McKinney, Southlake, Highland Park, University Park, Carrollton, Cedar Hill, Celina, Allen, Richardson, Irving, Garland, Grand Prairie, Mesquite, Addison, Lewisville, Grapevine, and Rockwall. The company also handles long-distance relocations across all 50 states and international moves worldwide.Sustained Growth Driven by Reputation and ReferralsSince its founding, Element Moving & Storage has grown its monthly job count by over 400%, driven primarily by customer referrals and repeat business. The company has built strong partnerships with DFW real estate professionals, property managers, and corporate relocation departments who regularly recommend Element as their preferred moving partner."We complete hundreds of moves each month, and our growth has always been organic — built on trust, not advertising gimmicks," Nesher added. "Every five-star review represents a real person who had a real experience with our team. That's what separates Element from the rest of the moving industry."Community Commitment and Industry RecognitionElement Moving & Storage was recently named a finalist for Best Moving Company in the Best of McKinney 2025 awards program, organized by the McKinney Chamber of Commerce, which drew more than 8,500 community votes. The company is also recognized for its community involvement through its Giving Back initiatives and its Green Element environmental sustainability program, which focuses on eco-friendly packing materials and responsible disposal practices.About Element Moving & StorageElement Moving & Storage is a Dallas-based, full-service moving and storage company founded in 2010 by Elle Nesher. Known as "The Next Generation in Moving & Storage," Element specializes in white-glove residential and commercial relocations, specialty item handling, and climate-controlled storage solutions. The company serves the entire Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area with a team of full-time, certified professionals and its own fleet of trucks. Element Moving & Storage holds an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau, ProMover status, and maintains a 4.9/5.0 customer satisfaction rating across more than 1,100 verified reviews. The company is licensed (USDOT #2038052, MC #715198, TXDMV #006519926C) and fully insured.Media Contact:Element Moving & StoragePhone: (972) 805-0988 | Toll Free: (888) 972-2001Email: info@elementmoving.comWebsite: www.elementmoving.com Address: 12011 Denton Dr, Dallas, TX 75234

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.