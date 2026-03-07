Dime City Apparel to Debut Exclusive Looks at Runway Rewritten: The Takeover This April

Florida-Based Streetwear Brand Steps onto the Runway for Its First Major Show of 2026

KISSIMMEE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dime City Apparel, a clothing brand built on city culture, empowerment, and self-expression, has been confirmed as a participating brand in Runway Rewritten Part 2: The Takeover . This singular fashion event will take place in April 2026 and is expected to draw hundreds of fashion lovers, creatives, and tastemakers. It marks Dime City Apparel's first major runway appearance of the year.Runway Rewritten Part 2: The Takeover is more than just a fashion show. It is a full-on creative experience designed to give designers and culture-driven brands a platform to shine. The event brings together artists, designers, and audiences who believe fashion should reflect real life and not just what's trending.For Dime City Apparel, this is a natural fit. The brand was built for people who carry the spirit of the city - any city - with them everywhere they go. The brand's look blends everyday streetwear with sharp design and confidence. At Runway Rewritten, the brand will debut new pieces that have never been seen before.“Being part of Runway Rewritten Part 2 is a huge moment for Dime City Apparel,” says Daniel Prince, Dime City Apparel Founder. “This show represents creativity, culture, and the kind of bold expression our brand stands for. We’re excited to bring our energy to the runway, and debut looks that reflect the real heartbeat of the city.”Tickets for Runway Rewritten Part 2: The Takeover are available now. Seats are limited and demand expected to be high. Tickets can be purchased here: Runway Rewritten Part 2 on Eventbrite About Runway RewrittenRunway Rewritten is a fashion event series built on one idea: Fashion should be for everyone. The show gives emerging designers a stage to show their work in front of a live audience. It celebrates originality, cultural identity, and the kind of creative energy that does not follow rules. Learn more about Part 2: The Takeover at runwayrewritten.com.About Dime City ApparelDime City Apparel is a streetwear brand rooted in city life, hustle, and authentic expression. The brand believes that fashion is a language. To learn more, visit dimesineverycity.com

