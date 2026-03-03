'Healing the Generations Conference 2026' to Convene Leaders Advancing Trauma-Informed Care and Community Resilience

REGISTER NOW! Capacity is limited. https://www.healingthegenerations.org/

Featuring Radha Agrawal, Charles Vogl, Dr. Iva Greywolf, and Dr. Robert Anda advancing dialogue on ACEs, community, and intergenerational healing.

As ACEs science advances, we must use it to build resilient communities, aligning public education and human services to prevent intergenerational trauma.” — Dr. Robert Anda, co-principal investigator of the landmark ACE Study

NEW HAVEN, CT, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Clifford Beers Community Care Center (CBCCC) will host the sixth Healing the Generations Conference at Foxwoods Resort Casino from March 25–27, 2026. This national gathering will convene leading experts, clinicians, educators, policymakers, and community leaders committed to advancing the healing of childhood and intergenerational trauma through the transformative power of connection and community.This three-day national gathering will focus on the theme of community as a transformative force in healing, exploring how trust, belonging, and collective care can strengthen resilience across generations. The conference will feature keynote presentations, interactive workshops, and collaborative sessions designed to equip attendees with practical strategies to support individuals, families, and communities impacted by trauma.In an era marked by heightened stress, social fragmentation, and uncertainty about the future of human service systems, Healing the Generations 2026 offers a restorative space to reconnect, reflect, and restore. Participants will engage with innovative models of trauma-informed care and community-based healing approaches that are reshaping the fields of mental health, education, and social services nationwide.Featured keynote speakers include Radha Agrawal, community architect and co-founder of Daybreaker; Charles Vogl, author and global expert on community building; Dr. Iva Greywolf, Indigenous psychologist and trauma specialist; and Dr. Robert Anda and Laura Porter of ACE Interface, pioneers in advancing the science and public understanding of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs).Through these diverse perspectives, the conference will highlight the critical role of cross-sector collaboration in addressing the long-term impacts of childhood adversity and supporting healthier, more resilient communities.“Right now we need to focus on the power of community to create the right environment to support children and families; those of us in the healing and educational professions need to partner together to bear witness and preserve the values of positive relationships and collaboration”, said Alice Forrester, PhD, CEO of Clifford Beers Community Health Partners.Dr. Robert Anda, co-principal investigator of the landmark ACE Study, emphasized the urgency of continued national dialogue on trauma and resilience. “As the science of Adverse Childhood Experiences (ACEs), Neuroscience and Epigenetics matures, the time has come to integrate this knowledge to build Resilient Communities. These Communities will promote synergy between continued public education and new initiatives within our human service systems to prevent the intergenerational transmission of developmental adversity. ”The conference is designed for clinicians, social workers, educators, advocates, policymakers, and anyone committed to advancing trauma-informed care and community resilience. Attendees will leave with actionable tools, expanded professional networks, and renewed inspiration to implement healing-centered practices within their own organizations and communities.In addition to keynote sessions, the program will include lectures, film screenings, and interactive engagement opportunities that foster meaningful dialogue and shared learning. Continuing Education Credits (CECs) will be available for eligible participants.Healing the Generations 2026 reflects CBCCC’s long-standing commitment to advancing mental health, preventing childhood trauma, and promoting equitable, community-based systems of care. By convening leaders from across disciplines, the conference aims to catalyze sustained collaboration and innovation in addressing the root causes and lifelong impacts of trauma.Registration is now open through March 13, 2026, with registration strongly encouraged due to limited capacity. For more information and to register, visit: https://www.healingthegenerations.org/

