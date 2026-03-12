Digital Sportsman Acquires Ahoy Booking, Expanding Ticketing and Waiver Capabilities Within Its AI-Powered Platform

Digital Sportsman Logo

Integrated Platform Unifies Ticketing, Scheduling, Waivers and Sales for Tours, Attractions and Outdoor Adventure Operators

PANAMA CITY, FL, UNITED STATES, March 12, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Digital Sportsman today announced its acquisition of Ahoy Booking, a reservations, ticketing, and point-of-sale platform used by high-volume attractions such as inflatable water parks and multi-session activity operators. The acquisition expands Digital Sportsman’s platform to support session-based experiences where multiple guests participate in the same scheduled activity, including tours, group lessons, camps, and guided outdoor adventures.With the acquisition, Digital Sportsman will extend Ahoy’s ticketing and waiver functionality directly into its broader platform, creating a unified system to manage online, and on-site sales, real-time capacity, guest check-in, digital waivers, and add-ons such as rentals and merchandise within one connected workflow. As outdoor adventure businesses continue to modernize their operations, demand for integrated management tools has accelerated across the industry. The global recreation management software market is projected to grow from $1.92 billion in 2025 to $5.03 billion by 2033, underscoring the increasing need for connected platforms that support operational efficiency and long-term growth.“Our goal has always been to create the most complete technology ecosystem for outdoor adventure businesses of all sizes,” said Anthony Hamilton, CEO and founder of Digital Sportsman. “By bringing Ahoy’s ticketing and waiver capabilities into our platform and layering in our AI-driven tools, we’re giving businesses the ability to manage bookings, payments and performance data in one place. The result is a more streamlined operation that helps operators maximize capacity, reduce manual work and grow revenue using real-time information.”Digital Sportsman’s AI-powered reporting and automation tools will operate across the expanded system, embedding predictive analysis directly into operators’ daily workflow. With AI playing an increasingly central role in the evolution of business operations, Digital Sportsman provides automated insight into demand trends, capacity utilization, revenue patterns, and guest behavior, giving businesses real-time visibility to guide pricing, staffing and scheduling.“When I saw Digital Sportsman's vision, I knew they could scale what I started into something that truly transforms how outdoor businesses operate,” said Andrew Adrian, founder of Ahoy Booking. “I built Ahoy to give operators tools that actually make their lives easier. Seeing it evolve with the resources and expertise of Digital Sportsman means the technology can now support larger, more complex operations across the industry.”Existing Ahoy Booking customers will gain access to the integrated Digital Sportsman platform as new capabilities roll out. The veteran-owned company has already processed more than $1 million in gross transaction revenue and tens of thousands of bookings, reflecting growing adoption among outdoor recreation businesses seeking modernized operational tools. Operators will also benefit from visibility on the upcoming Digital Sportsman Marketplace, connecting them with guests and expanding their reach.About Digital SportsmanDigital Sportsman is a veteran-owned technology company building modern business infrastructure for the outdoor recreation industry. The platform provides AI-powered booking, business management, and marketing tools that help guides, outfitters, and outdoor experience operators streamline operations and grow their businesses. From fishing charters and boat rentals to tours, lessons, and multi-activity adventure providers, operators manage reservations, payments, staff, equipment, and customer relationships in one unified platform. Built by a team of outdoor operators, veterans, and technology leaders, Digital Sportsman is modernizing how outdoor recreation businesses operate, market, and scale. Find more information at www.dspro.guide and follow on Instagram @DigitalSportsman, Facebook @DigitalSportsman, and LinkedIn @DigitalSportsman.###Media Note: Image Download

