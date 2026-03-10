Kerry W. Kirby Explores How Autonomous Systems are Transforming Operating Models Across the Multifamily Housing Industry

Kerry W. Kirby - Entrepreneur, Technology Innovator, Philanthropist

Kerry W. Kirby will participate in a live webinar titled The Future of Multifamily Operating Models on March 17, 2026, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time.

If you’re not redesigning your portfolio around automation, real-time insights, and measurable outcomes today, you’re not shaping the future — you’re reacting to it.” — Kerry W. Kirby

NEW ORLEANS, LA, UNITED STATES, March 10, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- 365 Connect, the multifamily industry’s leading innovator in AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platforms, announced today that its CEO, Kerry W. Kirby , will participate in a live webinar titled The Future of Multifamily Operating Models on March 17, 2026, at 1:00 PM Eastern Time. The webinar will be livestreamed across all major streaming services worldwide and will provide for real-time audience interaction.Kirby will appear alongside webinar host Patrick Antrim, Chairman of the Multifamily InnovationCouncil. Together, they will lead a forward-looking discussion on how autonomous systems and artificial intelligence are redefining multifamily performance — accelerating the shift from human-assisted software to human-orchestrated execution. The discussion will challenge the industry’s legacy operating playbook and outline what must be refined to compete in an autonomous era.“Kerry has been a pioneering force in the multifamily housing industry for more than two decades,” stated Patrick Antrim, Chairman of the Multifamily InnovationCouncil. “As we enter the era of autonomy, his insight is both timely and transformative. Kerry doesn’t just anticipate where technology is going; he articulates how it will fundamentally rewire performance, leadership, and the very architecture of multifamily.”The session anchors the Multifamily InnovationCouncil’s ongoing education series leading into the Multifamily InnovationTechnology & AI Summit, the industry’s premier gathering for leaders navigating systemic disruption. The Summit delivers curated dialogue and insights on how autonomous systems, AI-driven intelligence, and continuous execution models are redefining how portfolios are architected, optimized, and scaled in a technology-first market.“We’ve crossed the tipping point,” said Kirby. “This isn’t about upgrading software — it’s about reimagining how multifamily operates at its core. Labor-driven workflows are evolving into autonomous, intelligence-led systems that execute continuously and at scale. The organizations that lead this transformation won’t simply adapt — they will architect a new standard of performance. If you’re not redesigning your portfolio around automation, real-time insights, and measurable outcomes today, you’re not shaping the future — you’re reacting to it.”Registration is available at: Council.MultifamilyInnovation.com/Register ABOUT 365 CONNECT: 365 Connect powers the world’s most advanced AI-driven marketing, leasing, and resident engagement platform for multifamily communities across the globe. Purpose-built to reimagine the renter journey at every touchpoint, our platform enables property managers to scale faster, operate smarter, and lead in a rapidly evolving market. Founded in 2003 with unmatched industry expertise, 365 Connect is leading the next era of innovation by fusing intelligent automation with human-centered design to deliver scalable, future-ready solutions. Discover what’s next at 365connect.com

