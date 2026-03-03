FLHSMV and FHP Announce March Safety Campaign to Prevent Impaired Driving on Florida Roadways

March 3, 2026

~Impaired driving is a choice with consequences~

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Driving impaired remains one of the most dangerous and entirely preventable threats on Florida’s roadways. Each year, lives are lost and families are permanently impacted due to drivers operating a vehicle under the influence of alcohol, drugs, or a combination of both. One in three fatal traffic crashes in the state involves an impaired driver and accounts for more than 30% of all traffic fatalities. These incidents are preventable and result from decisions that can be avoided. That is why this March, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles (FLHSMV), and its division, the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP), urge all motorists to make responsible choices before getting into the driver’s seat.

Throughout March, FLHSMV and FHP will emphasize the dangers and consequences of impaired driving. While law enforcement continues to monitor Florida’s roadways, preventing impaired driving requires the commitment of every driver.

“Impaired driving is a choice that puts lives at risk, and the consequences are far too real for far too many Florida families. Every one of us has a responsibility to prevent these tragedies before they happen,” said Executive Director Dave Kerner. “Through the Never Drive Impaired campaign, we are reminding drivers that safety begins long before they start the car. Plan ahead, make responsible decisions, and remember that you only have one life—protect it.”

“Every day, our troopers encounter situations that could have been prevented with one responsible decision to not get behind the wheel while impaired. Whether the impairment is caused by alcohol, drugs, or fatigue, the result can be life‑changing in an instant,” said FHP Colonel Gary Howze. “We urge every driver to recognize the responsibility they carry each time they start their vehicle. Every safe choice behind the wheel protects a family, a community, and a future that cannot be replaced.”

Alcohol‑Impaired Driving

Alcohol remains the leading factor in impaired‑driving crashes, injuries, and fatalities in Florida. Over the last five years, alcohol alone accounted for:

84.4% of impaired‑driving crashes

35.7% of impaired‑driving fatalities

80.7% of impaired‑driving injuries

DUI and open‑container violations also historically increase during the month of March.

Penalties for DUI can include substantial fines, license revocation, and potential incarceration. A DUI conviction remains on a driving record for 75 years. Florida law prohibits possession of alcohol by individuals under 21, providing alcohol to anyone under 21, and possession of open alcoholic beverage containers in vehicles.

Impairment begins with the first drink, and judgment is the first ability affected.

Drug‑Impaired Driving

Drug impairment presents significant risks and varies widely depending on the substance. Unlike alcohol, there is no established impairment limit for drugs. Marijuana is the most prevalent drug found in impaired‑driving crashes, particularly among drivers ages 10–24. Individuals ages 25–29 represent the highest number of drug‑related crashes and positive drug test results.

Between 2018 and 2023, Florida recorded:

4,000+ drug‑confirmed crashes

Nearly 2,300 drug‑confirmed fatalities

Marijuana also acts as an impairment multiplier when combined with alcohol, prescription medications, or other drugs. Driving under the influence of drugs carries the same penalties as alcohol impairment.

Drowsy Driving

Drowsy driving poses significant safety risks and can result in serious or fatal crashes. Fatigue slows reaction time, impairs judgment, and may cause microsleep episodes that leave drivers unable to respond to changing roadway conditions. Drowsiness can occur on its own, but it is also frequently a secondary form of impairment caused by alcohol, drugs, or certain medications—further compounding the danger. High‑risk groups include young drivers, shift workers, commercial drivers, and individuals with untreated sleep disorders. Motorists are encouraged to rest before driving, take breaks every 100 miles or two hours, and utilize Florida’s rest areas and service plazas.

FHP Enforcement and Drug Recognition Expertise

FHP Troopers and law enforcement officers statewide are trained to identify impaired drivers. Florida has 303 certified Drug Recognition Experts (DREs), including 61 within FHP and nine instructors. DREs complete extensive academic and field training in physiology, vital signs, standardized field sobriety testing, and drug categories, followed by a rigorous certification process. Their expertise is critical to keeping impaired drivers off the road and ensuring that dangerous behavior is identified quickly and accurately. By recognizing impairment in all its forms, these highly trained officers help prevent crashes, protect lives, and keep Florida’s roadways safe for everyone.

Recognizing Impairment

Impairment affects a driver’s ability to operate a vehicle safely long before obvious signs appear. The five primary indicators of impairment include:

Slowed reaction time Limited short‑term memory functions Decreased hand‑eye coordination Weakened concentration Difficulty perceiving time and distance

These effects can result from alcohol, illegal drugs, prescription medications, over‑the‑counter substances, or fatigue. Impaired driving is a choice with consequences that extend far beyond a single moment, and every driver has the power to prevent a tragedy before it occurs. FLHSMV and FHP remind all motorists that You Only Have One Life, and protecting it begins with making safe, responsible decisions every time you drive. To learn more about the Never Drive Impaired campaign, access safety materials, and review additional resources, visit FLHSMV.gov/impaired.