Governor Stein Celebrates Strength of North Carolina Skiing Industry, Encourages Travelers to Rediscover the Unforgettable Mountains of NC

Raleigh, N.C.

This weekend, as Americans tune in to watch the Winter Olympics in Italy, Governor Josh Stein and First Lady Anna Stein are visiting several of North Carolina’s ski resorts to celebrate the mountains and the people who make North Carolina the Winter Sports Capital of the South. Today, they visited Appalachian Ski Mountain’s French-Swiss Ski College and will visit Beech Mountain Ski Resort. Tomorrow, they will explore the Sugar Mountain Ski Resort. The North Carolina ski industry generates more than $244 million and attracts more than 780,000 visitors across all six of the state’s ski resorts each year.

“Western North Carolina is open for business, and thousands of people are choosing our state as their vacation destination,” said Governor Josh Stein. “The ski industry is a key part of western North Carolina’s economy, supporting jobs and small businesses alike. I encourage everyone to rediscover the unforgettable mountains of North Carolina for your next vacation destination, no matter the season.”

“North Carolina’s ski industry has never been so vibrant, and the time has never been better to head over to the mountains for a winter escape,” said Kimberley Jochl, representative of the North Carolina Ski Area Association. “North Carolina’s leadership as the Winter Sports Capital of the South attracts hundreds of thousands each year, one-third being first-time skiers. With new perks and enhancements to the state’s resorts, we’re confident this winter season will be enjoyable for winter enthusiasts old and new.”

“With the highest mountains, the biggest variety of activities and the best instruction for beginners, our ski areas have helped make North Carolina the winter sports capital of the South," said Wit Tuttell, Executive Director of Visit NC. “Each year, it’s exciting to see the mountain landscapes extend their appeal with new developments on and off the slopes.”

“We are pleased that Governor Stein is getting the word out that North Carolina Ski Resorts and our local supporting lodging and restaurant businesses are fully back on track following the 2024 Hurricane Helene event, and are currently enjoying a strong winter,” said Brad Moretz, President of Appalachian Ski Mountain.

Governor Stein also celebrated the two Olympians and one Paralympian with ties to North Carolina who are or will be competing in Italy: Eunice Lee in speedskating, Mystique Ro in skeleton, and Kayden Beasley in sled hockey. Five Olympians from the Carolina Hurricanes NHL team are competing for their nations’ men’s ice hockey teams: Sebastian Aho for Finland, Frederik Anderson and Nikolaj Ehlers for Denmark, Seth Jarvis for Canada, and Jaccob Slavin for the United States.

For more than 60 years, North Carolina has been recognized as the Winter Sports Capital of the South, offering year-round outdoor recreation for first-time skiers and seasoned athletes alike. Set near Asheville and Boone, six ski resorts highlight western North Carolina’s mountain attractions: Sugar Mountain Resort; Beech Mountain Resort; Appalachian Ski Mountain in Blowing Rock; Cataloochee Ski Area in Maggie Valley; Hatley Pointe in Mars Hill; and Sapphire Valley Ski Area. Since 1962, Appalachian Ski Mountain’s French-Swiss Ski College has instructed more than 1 million people.

Each year, North Carolina’s snow sports industry generates more than $244 million in economic impact and supports nearly 2,000 full-time and seasonal jobs statewide. The state’s six ski resorts attract more than 780,000 visitors annually, with nearly half traveling from out of state. In addition to direct spending at the resorts, visitor activity creates more than $96 million in indirect economic value for North Carolina’s economy each year. North Carolina offers the highest-elevation skiing in the entire eastern United States, with peaks rising above 5,000 feet.

Read more about North Carolina’s ski industry.