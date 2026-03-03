Russia: Illustrating the Fundamental Principles - results of the 2025 Art Poster Contest

The contest was held to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the official adoption of the Fundamental Principles of the Movement by inviting participants to visualize each of them.

Humanity

Impartiality

Neutrality

Independence

Voluntary Service

Unity

Universality

In total, the ICRC have received 60 posters by entrants from Moscow, Saint Petersburg, Nizhny Novgorod and from Moscow, Tula, Belgorod, Arkhangelsk and Lipetsk Oblasts, the Krasnoyarsk Krai, the Republic of Khakassia and the Republic of Belarus.

The posters were evaluated by a professional jury comprised of representatives of humanitarian organizations, Moscow City government, academic circles, religious institutions and artists:

1. Pavel Savchuk, President of the Russian Red Cross;

2. Frank Mohrhauer, Head of Country Cluster Delegation for the Russian Federation and Belarus, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies;

3. Tatiana Naumova, Head of the Official Events and Protocol Directorate of the Department for External Economic and International Relations of Moscow;

4. Hieromonk Trifon (Umalatov), Head of the Events and Competitions Sector of the Synodal Department of Religious Education and Catechesis of the Russian Orthodox Church;

5. Denis Kuznetsov, PhD (Political Science), Associate Professor, Deputy Head of the Department of World Politics, MGIMO;

6. Samuel Kokaire, artist, participant of international exhibitions;

7. Ekaterina Sycheva, member of the Artists Trade Union of Russia, member of the Belarusian Union of Designers as well as the American Institute of Graphic Arts;

8. Thomas Haillier, Diplomatic Adviser, Eurasia, ICRC, Geneva;

9. Representatives of the ICRC Moscow Regional Delegation:

Rania Machlab , Head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus;

, Head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus; José Antonio Delgado , Deputy Head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus;

, Deputy Head of the ICRC Regional Delegation for the Russian Federation and the Republic of Belarus; Ruth Hetherington , Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator;

, Humanitarian Affairs Coordinator; Lucile Marbeau , Communications Coordinator;

, Communications Coordinator; Udo Wagner , Cooperation Coordinator;

, Cooperation Coordinator; Aslanbek Bisultanov , Legal Adviser;

, Legal Adviser; Ada Bykovskaya, Senior Adviser on Digital Communication.

The jury commended the creativity and inventive approach of the participants.

The posters by the following artists were recognized as best in each category of the contest:

Humanity category: Tatyana Kostyukova (poster)

Impartiality category: Sofia Kadyrova (poster)

Neutrality category: Polina Bolshakova (poster)

Independence category: Ksenia Maksimenko (poster)

Voluntary Service category Daria Zhuravetskaya (poster)

Unity category Olga Kramarenko (poster)

Universality category, Maria Budanova (poster)

The following participants won the main prizes:

1st place - Natalia Balazh (poster)

2nd place - Alisa Sergeyeva (poster)

3rd place shared by Najib Mukiibi (poster)

and Anastasia Deltsova (poster)

The ICRC would like to highlight and appreciate the great contribution by Yuri Gulitov, Professor of the School of Design of the Higher School of Economics, to the success of the contest.

All the participants will receive diplomas of participation.

Congratulations to everyone on the completion of the contest and to the winners on their victory!