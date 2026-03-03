Folds of Honor Boston is officially becoming Folds of Honor New England

Folds of Honor New England

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, March 3, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Boston Chapter of Folds of Honor, the national nonprofit organization whose mission is to provide educational scholarships to the spouses and children of fallen or disabled military service members and first responders, is proud to announce that it will now operate as the New England Chapter of Folds of Honor.The name change reflects the chapter’s mission to support military and first responder families across the six New England states: Massachusetts, Rhode Island, Connecticut, New Hampshire, Vermont, and Maine. Despite being established as Folds of Honor Boston in 2024, the chapter has worked tirelessly to honor sacrifice and provide life-changing educational opportunities for families from throughout New England who have given so much in service to our country and communities.“We are thrilled to broaden our identity to better reflect the full scope of our work and the communities we serve,” said Will Fulton, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Folds of Honor New England. “Our mission never changes – to honor the sacrifice of military service members and first responders by educating their legacy through scholarships. With this new name, we reaffirm our commitment to supporting families throughout all of New England.”As Folds of Honor New England, the chapter will continue its efforts to raise awareness and funding for scholarships that support private school tuition and tutoring (K-12), post-secondary education, vocational training, and advanced degrees, thereby providing access to educational opportunities for qualified recipients across the region.“The dedication, commitment, and unwavering support by the outstanding Folds of Honor New England team has made a real difference in advancing our mission,” said Lt Col Dan Rooney, founder and CEO of Folds of Honor. “Working with Super Bowl quarterback Drake Maye and his corporate partner Betterment, plus PGA TOUR star Patrick Cantlay and his caddie Joe LaCava are just a few things this talented chapter has done. Their hard work and innovation are evident in everything they do.”“New England Patriots quarterback and Ambassador of now Folds of Honor New England Drake Maye has already embodied the spirit of this evolution for us,” said Robbie Zalzneck, Chapter Director, Folds of Honor New England. “Not only has Drake lifted the spirits of football fans across New England, but for the past two years, he has generously funded 12 scholarships for two students in each New England state, demonstrating exactly what it means to support the entire region.”This name change marks the chapter’s most significant commitment since its May 2024 inception and expands the organization’s ability to serve even more communities across New England.Folds of Honor is a 501(c) (3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K-12, tuition for college, technical or trade school, and post-graduate work, including a master’s degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor’s degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent are female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation’s heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt Col Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit newengland.foldsofhonor.org.For more information about Folds of Honor New England, please contact Robbie Zalzneck at FOHNewEngland@gmail.com.

